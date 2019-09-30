Trill Comedy Festival Returns For Its Seventh Year In Houston

The four-day October event will feature stand-up, sketch, improv, and musical comedy from performers with credits from HBO, Comedy Central, Key & Peele, Comedy Bang Bang, others.

The 7th Annual Trill Comedy Festival will be held at Station Theater from October 3 through October 6, 2019, headlined by stand-up Vanessa Gonzalez (HBO, Comedy Central) and Los Angeles-based improv troupe White Women, with a cast including comedians Carl Tart (Brooklyn 99, Comedy Bang Bang), Zeke Nicholson (The Good Place, AP Bio), and Ronnie Adrian (Key & Peele, Comedy Bang Bang).

Nine performances will be held and feature over 100 performers from seven different cities. Friday's 8:30 p.m. show, featuring 2018 Contest4Improv4Humans winners Can't Tell Us Nothing and Hot Hot Pickle - an improv troupe including Rene Gube (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) - doubles as a Pickle Party sponsored by Sugar Land's Texas Pickle Company. Free samples will be provided. Sunday night's closing show at 6:30 p.m. will feature an interview with Ernie Manouse of PBS and Houston Public Media, with improv scenes based on his stories.

Comedy workshops associated with this year's Trill Comedy Festival sold out in under 17 hours. Jinya Ramen Bar, Texas Pickle Company, and Saint Arnold Brewing Company will be sponsoring.

"We love being able to showcase the diverse range of comedy talent both in- and outside of Houston," says Jessica Brown, who co-owns Station Theater and serves as co-executive producer of Trill Comedy Festival alongside Roger Anderson. "Every year we try to do something a little different, but always with an eye toward inclusivity."

Tickets are available for $15 per individual show ($12 in advance), $25-$35 for a one night pass (contingent upon the number of shows), or $80 for a full festival pass. Full festival passes are available until September 20, and pay for admission to all shows, a commemorative slap bracelet, a pickle during the Pickle Party, and a t-shirt. Only 30 full festival passes are available. For more information about the 2019 Trill Comedy Festival, please visit trillcomedy.com.

Since 2012, Trill Comedy Festival has hosted hundreds of diverse performers, including improvisers, sketch and stand up comedians, performance artists, podcasters, musicians, and more. Past acts include Off Book: The Improvised Musical Podcast, HBO and truTV's Chris Gethard, 3Peat, and Michelle Wolf of The Daily Show. The event also features workshops by the performers to help up-and-coming and established comedians alike build their skillsets. It takes place at Station Theater (1230 Houston Avenue) every October.

Station Theater is Houston's premiere independent comedy theater featuring long form improv, sketch and stand-up comedy shows as well as a comedy conservatory. Station's offers a full lineup of intelligent and yet often irreverent comedy shows every Thursday through Saturday at 1230 Houston Avenue. Station's comedy conservatory offers workshops and classes in long form improv and sketch comedy as well as other areas of performance art. Station is available for corporate training programs and private events.





