Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to go on Sale This Week

Broadway at the Hobby Center tickets for the North American tour of the critically acclaimed bestselling novel WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, will go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10AM. Tickets will be available for performances January 27 – February 1, 2026.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).