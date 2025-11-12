Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY at The Hobby Center to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for THE GREAT GATSBY, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10AM. The party to end all parties will play a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, March 3-8, 2026 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2025-2026 Season.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).