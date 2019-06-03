The Ensemble Theatre Elevates The Life Of Icon Josephine Baker In Musical JOSEPHINE TONIGHT

Jun. 3, 2019  

The Ensemble Theatre Elevates The Life Of Icon Josephine Baker In Musical JOSEPHINE TONIGHT

The Ensemble Theatre kicks off its season finale musical Josephine Tonight, a story highlighting the early life of activist and entertainment icon Josephine Baker. Actress Dequina Moore, is set to play the starring role. Moore is a Houston native and Ensemble Theatre Young Performer Program Alumna whose career achievements include work on Broadway, television, and film. Her performances in "Little Shop of Horrors", "Legally Blond", and touring with Tyler Perry are just a few of her many accolades.

A musical biography of showbiz legend Josephine Baker, Josephine Tonight draws on the early life of the internationally known singer, actress and nightclub sensation who wowed audiences in America and Europe in the first quarter of the 20th century; and reveals the relationship of the young Josephine and her laundress mother who steers her toward success and then guides her to remember her roots.

Featured Cast members include: Dequina Moore (JOSEPHINE); Regina Hearne (CARRIE MCDONALD/BIG BERTHA); Andre' Neal (EDDIE BAKER/MISS CORA); and Jason E. Carmichael (REVEREND LOOMIS/MRS. REECTOR).

www.EnsembleHouston.com

Ticket Prices: $30- $61



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ensemble Theatre Elevates The Life Of Icon Josephine Baker In Musical JOSEPHINE TONIGHT
  • Harpist Rachel Lee Hall Wins 2019 Houston Symphony Ima Hogg Competition
  • Four Outstanding Young Soloists Advance To The Final Round Of The 2019 Ima Hogg Competition
  • Mildred's Umbrella Presents MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION XI
  • Stages Repertory Theatre Extends MURDER FOR TWO
  • ViBe Theater Experience Presents MONOLITH TO MONARCH; A New ViBe Company Show

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup