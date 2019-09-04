Tamarie Cooper Directs The Catastrophic Theatre's Season Opener, TRAGEDY, A TRAGEDY

The Catastrophic Theatre kicks off its 13th season with Will Eno's hilarious satire on TV news, Tragedy, a Tragedy. Co-artistic director Tamarie Cooper directs this timely dark comedy, which runs September 27- October 20 at the Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at matchouston.org or by calling the Box Office at 713-521-4533. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

"It's the worst world in the world here tonight, Frank."

Reporting live on an unfolding crisis, Frank in the Studio is aided by his team of field reporters: John in the Field, Constance at the Home, and Michael, the Legal Adviser. As the impending event approaches and chaos builds, the newscasters begin to crack as they reveal themselves to be all too human. In an era during which many have come to question the veracity of the news media, Catastrophic favorite Will Eno hilariously transcends fact-and-fiction in search of universal truths about the world we live in.

The New York Times has called Will Eno,"a Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation." This is The Catastrophic Theatre's fourth production of his work, the most recent being a co-production of Wakey, Wakey with Austin's Hyde Park Theatre during which Mr. Eno was in residence at the University of Houston. Other Catastrophic productions of Eno's plays include Thom Pain (based on nothing) and Middletown. "What wonderful, hilarious wordplay and delicious language," says co-artistic director Cooper. "Will Eno is an absurdist, but with a healthy dose of compassion. There is warmth and humor and most importantly kindness in this catastrophic landscape."

Tragedy, a Tragedy features a powerhouse mix of Houston favorites and Catastrophic regulars: Elizabeth Marshall Black, Greg Dean, Jovan Jackson, Bryan Kaplun, and Jayden Key. Set by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Tamarie Cooper, lights by Hudson Davis, sound by Yezminne Zepeda, and props by Lauren Davis.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT Will Eno is a Guggenheim Fellow, a Helen Merrill Playwriting Fellow, and a Fellow of the Edward F. Albee Foundation. The Flu Season premiered at The Gate Theatre in London and then opened in New York where it won the Oppenheimer Award (2004) for best debut by an American playwright. His play Thom Pain (based on nothing) was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. His collection of short plays Oh, The Humanity and other good intentions was produced at the Flea Theater in New York in November 2007. An excerpt of his play Tragedy: a tragedy appeared in the June 2006 issue of Harper's Magazine. Tragedy: a tragedy had its U.S. premiere at Berkeley Rep Theatre in March of 2008. His plays are published by Oberon Books, in London, and by TCG and Playscripts, in the United States.

2019-2020 SEASON Season tickets can be ordered online (matchouston.org OR catastrophictheatre.com) or by phone (713-521- 4533). Subscribers can purchase a 5-play package containing Tragedy, a tragedy, Baby Screams Miracle, Fefu and her Friends, The Book of Grace, and Tamarie 20/20; prices range from $210-$250.

All performances are held at The Midtown Arts Theatre Center (MATCH). Tickets can be ordered online (catastrophictheatre.com OR matchouston.org) or by phone (713-521-4533). ALL PERFORMANCES ARE PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN.





