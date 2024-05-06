TENDERLY Comes to Houston Heights in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Texas Repertory Theatre has announced the arrival of TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical to Houston's Heights Lambert Hall. This Houston premiere new musical will play June 7th through June 9th.

TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical offers a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life – with a fading career during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with personal relationships and depression. Audiences stand and cheer as they rejoice at her triumphant comeback and even more successful career as a jazz singer!

Featuring the husband & wife team of Julia and Mark X Laskowski, TENDERLY is a tour-de-force showcase for one of Houston's most acclaimed theatre power couples.

TENDERLY will play June 7th through June 9th. For tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com





Comments