TENDERLY Comes to Houston Heights in June

The production will play June 7th through June 9th. 

By: May. 06, 2024
The Texas Repertory Theatre has announced the arrival of TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical to Houston's Heights Lambert Hall. This Houston premiere new musical will play June 7th through June 9th. 

TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical offers a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life – with a fading career during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with personal relationships and depression. Audiences stand and cheer as they rejoice at her triumphant comeback and even more successful career as a jazz singer!

Featuring the husband & wife team of Julia and Mark X Laskowski, TENDERLY is a tour-de-force showcase for one of Houston's most acclaimed theatre power couples.

TENDERLY will play June 7th through June 9th. For tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com 


 




