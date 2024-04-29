CRY IT OUT Comes to Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company begins their 2024-2025 season with CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler. Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting (2018) and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation (2018),The production will take place September 12-29, 2024 at Spring Street Studios, 1825 Spring Street, #232.

Summary: Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds—Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit—but they have one huge thing in common: they've been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard… A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Directed by Rhett Martinez and featuring Whitney Zangarine, Jason Duga, Chaney Moore and Sammi Sicinski.

Play Broadway Games