Video: Get A First Look at JANE EYRE at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Alley Theatre's production Jane Eyre in all-new video. Directed by Eleanor Holdridge (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano), this timeless tale of love, resilience, and self-discovery comes to life in Elizabeth Williamson's stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel.

The cast of Jane Eyre includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Chris Hutchison as Edward Fairfax Rochester, Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre, Melissa Pritchett as Grace Poole/ Mary Ingram/ Bessie, and Todd Waite as John/ Colonel Dent/ Mr Carter/ Mr Wood.

Rounding out the cast is Susan Koozin (Pictures from Home, Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Mrs Fairfax/ Lady Ingram/ Mrs Reed/ Bertha, Joy Yvonne Jones (As You Like It) as Leah/ Blanche Ingram/ Diana Rivers, Ana Karen Miramontes Loya as Adele/ Young Jane, and Gabriel Regojo (Sense and Sensibility) as Mr Mason/ John Reed/ St John Rivers.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer John Coyne, Costume Designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, Lighting Designer Alberto Segarra, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Tenley Pitonzo, and Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.



How To Get Tickets

Performances of Jane Eyre continue through Sunday, May 5 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to Jane Eyre are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).