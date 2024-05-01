DIAL M FOR MURDER Extended at Alley Theatre Through End of June

The production will now run through June 30.
Alley Theatre has extended Dial M for Murder to run to June 30, 2024. Directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Torera), this classic tale of greed, fear, jealousy, and revenge comes to life in Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage adaptation of Fredrick Knott's suspenseful script. Tickets can be ordered online beginning today at 10am or by phone (713.220.5700) beginning at noon.
Greed, fear, jealousy… protecting someone you love. All motives for murder, all here in this sharp new adaptation of a classic thriller. This version weaves a whole new tangled web when Tony plots to have his wife Margot killed after he discovers her affair with her friend Maxine. Audiences best know this story from Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller of the same name.
This new adaptation keeps the original’s mid-century elegance and thriller steam but also ushers the text into a playful, modern take. The production will mix minimalism, maximalism and mid-century modern aesthetics to create a space that emphasizes the thrill of a murder mystery, while harnessing the power of Hitchcock and film noir.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos