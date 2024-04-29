Cast Set For LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION at Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the cast of the first TUTS Texas All-State Musical, Les Misérables: School Edition.

“Being selected for the TUTS Texas All State Musical is something many young artists throughout the nation won't experience. Spending two weeks day/night with committed, talented, and invested young actors creates such an empowering space that will be unlike anything you have experienced before,” said TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

Leading the cast are Liam Niznik as “Jean Valjean,” Matthew Call as “Javert,” Josephine Bettis and Anna Kovacik as “Fantine,” Carlos Garza and Jonas Massey as “Marius,” Ellie Yarbrough and Chloe Petterson as “Cosette,” Mabyn Coleman and Evelyn Burt as “Eponine,” Julius Bob and Rangel Guzman as “Thenardier,” Lucy Bayles and Aubree Hurst as “Madame Thenardier,” Arjun Singhal as “Enjorlas,” Tessa Garcia as “Gavroche,” and Hailee Teegardin as “Young Cosette.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Kara Badrous, William Bowman, David Calderon, Ava Cervantes, Jackson Chavis, Samuel Choi, Alexandra Cordova, Julia Ellisor, Brennan Ellsworth, Travis Escobar, Emmanuel Estrada, Eleanor Flores, Julia Frederick, Duckie Fredrickson, Linda Gardner, Charlie Giddens, Kendall Gillpatrick, Jordan Grice, Joshua Gutierrez, Kaylia Hairston, Tad Hart, Jordan Haselden, Indy Hidalgo, Samaya Holmes, Camila Horberg-Perez, George Izu, Jerome Johnson, Siddhant Kale, Savera Karia, Riley Korfhage, Hailey Lloyd, Ernest Lopez III, Lulani Maya, Taylor Mattingly, Grace McGrew, Belyn McNamara, Lilli Moore, Isabella Munguia, Nadiya Naehr, Riley Neal, Kaitlyn Ngo, Berlyn-Ann Nyondo, Xochi Odukwu, Paige Perrone, Grace Potter, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Kian Ritchie, Grayson Schreiber, Olivia Shoemaker, Alyssa Serrano, Benjamin Tanner, Peter Theurer, Eva Thomas, Khalid Trent, Talia Turlich, Dayton Voorhees, Tyler Warnie, Lucius Watt and Nevaeha Wilson.

Les Misérables: School Edition will be directed by Laura Peete. Joining her will be Jacob Shideler as Music Director, Colleen Grady as Costume Designer, Hudson Davis as Lighting Designer, Andrew Harper as Sound designer, Andres Fiz as Projections Designer, and Stephanie Britton as Stage Manager.

Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. With countless awards to its name, Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985.

Les Misérables runs July 5th and 6th! Tickets are just $32.99, and will go on sale April 29, and will be available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

