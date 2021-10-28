TUTS 'Lights Up' Gala Raises More Than $735,000

Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala was a smashing success!

Guests entered the beautiful space at The Post Oak Hotel, greeted by custom cocktails and mocktails and fun music by Divisi Strings that set the tone for a light and bright evening celebrating TUTS return after nearly 600 days away from the stage, and the 25th anniversary of The River.

The evening, chaired by Marsha and David Taylor and Martha and Guy Benham, honored the founders of The River, Cathy and Bob Binstock. The festivities began with a welcome from emcee Samica Knight, anchor for KTRK ABC-13 and joyful remarks by Executive Director, Hillary Hart and Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

The TUTS Performance Troupe kept the evening lively and touching with performances from 13: The Musical and Finding Neverland. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when this group of nine students from The River and Humphreys School of Musical Theatre took to the stage with "For Good" from Wicked, dedicated to the Binstocks..

Guests were treated to an arugula and pear salad and a Madagascar vanilla scented lobster bisque before the custom duo entree of demi-glace filet mignon and roasted halibut. Everyone enjoyed a sweet chocolate caramel tart to finish.

The silent and live auctions that book-ended the evening delighted attendees, helping the musical theatre organization to raise more than $200,000 at the event. Auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept the bidding fast and fun on a world-wide itinerary of trips in the live auction, including TUTS signature trip to the Tony Awards, as well as a highly successful Paddles Up appeal. Overall, the evening raised more than $735,000 to support Theatre Under The Stars.

Before welcoming star performer Shoshana Bean to the stage, the Theatre Under The Stars board chair Frank Jones together with Rice Management Company's Ryan LeVasseur shared a surprise announcement: that the organization will be an anchor tenant at the ION District in midtown with the building of an arts education center.

The gala culminated with concert performance by Broadway star Shoshana Bean who was accompanied for her final number, "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, by the TUTS Performance Troupe.

Finally, from the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities, director Gabe Cazares and Senior Community Engagement Liaison Angel Ponce gave a champagne toast ending the night with an ecstatic announcement about the Houston Astros making it into the World Series and kicked off the after-party with guest favorites, the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra. And all danced into the night!

Notable guests also included: Heather Sirdashney and Don Hrap, Patricia and Sig Corneluis, Roxann and Tim Neumann, Emily and Ryan LeVasseur, Demetra and Frank Jones, Allison and Troy Thacker, Letitia and Farouk Plummer, Jay Landa and Daniel Turner, Amy and Rob Pierce, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Brigitte and Bashar Kalai, Treopia Cannon, Valerie and Nick Tran, Kurt Carr, Angel Ponce, Gabe Cazares, Michelle Phillips and David Peck, Sandy and Randy Stilley, Marcela Donadio and Lawrence Dickerson, LeAnn and Mitchell Fane, Cheryl and Herb Listen.