Experience the heart-wrenching tale of passion, betrayal, and madness in Donizetti’s masterpiece, LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR.

Torn between allegiance to her family and herlove to Edgardo, Lucia is forced into another marriage with disastrous consequences. The quintessential Bel Canto tragedy, with some of Donizetti’s most passionate music including Lucia’s haunting “mad scene” will leave you breathless and captivated.

