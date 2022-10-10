Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare's Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT is Coming to the Lone Star College-CyFair This Month

Be sure to mark the calendar for Nov. 10-Nov. 19 as student actors take on the most iconic play in Shakespeare's canon, the tragedy "Hamlet."

Register for Houston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Shakespeare's Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT is Coming to the Lone Star College-CyFair This Month

Did you know? "All the world's a stage..." and audiences will hear this iconic speech from Shakespeare's play this October on the stage at Lone Star College-CyFair.

This fall, the Drama Department's "Season of Shakespeare" explores two plays, a comedy and a tragedy, by one of the world's greatest playwrights, William Shakespeare.

First, LSC-CyFair's talented students entertain audiences with Shakespeare's comedy in which personalities and egos intertwine as a rag tag cast of 7 attempting to perform 38 roles in "The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It."

This comedy will be performed Oct. 13-Oct.15 and Oct. 20-Oct. 22 in the Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Then, be sure to mark the calendar for Nov. 10-Nov. 19 as student actors take on the most iconic play in Shakespeare's canon, the tragedy "Hamlet."

For event and ticket information, go to LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.





More Hot Stories For You


Houston Chamber Choir to Present THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND at Miller Outdoor TheatreHouston Chamber Choir to Present THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND at Miller Outdoor Theatre
October 8, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Robert Simpson, is back at Miller Outdoor Theatre for the first time since 2019 presenting “This Land Is Your Land” as the second performance of its 2022-2023 season. The concert on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30pm is free and open to the public at Houston's iconic outdoor performance space in Hermann Park. The Choir missed 2020 and 2021 Miller Outdoor Theatre performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
National Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in NovemberNational Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in November
October 7, 2022

National Youth Theater will present Narnia, The Musical, November 18-20. Narnia, The Musical is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first and most famous of acclaimed British author C.S. Lewis's world-renowned series, The Chronicles of Narnia.
National Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in NovemberNational Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in November
October 7, 2022

National Youth Theater will present Totally 80s, The Musical in November! Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends who come of age in the 80s, when Ronald Reagan was president, the Berlin Wall came down and the hits of Madonna, Genesis, Sting, Duran Duran and Michael Jackson filled the airwaves.
Broadway in McAllen Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON and Four Additional Shows for 2022-23 SeasonBroadway in McAllen Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON and Four Additional Shows for 2022-23 Season
October 7, 2022

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in McAllen, which consists of topflight, live stage entertainment based at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Broadway in McAllen will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including for the first time ever, Tony Award Winning Best Musical The Book of Mormon.
Houston Early Music Announces 2022-23 Season Focusing on Transitions and TransformationsHouston Early Music Announces 2022-23 Season Focusing on Transitions and Transformations
October 6, 2022

Houston Early Music's 2022-23 season, opening this month, focuses on transitions and transformations in history, culture and music - and on how they influence one another.