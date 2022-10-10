Shakespeare's Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT is Coming to the Lone Star College-CyFair This Month

Did you know? "All the world's a stage..." and audiences will hear this iconic speech from Shakespeare's play this October on the stage at Lone Star College-CyFair.

This fall, the Drama Department's "Season of Shakespeare" explores two plays, a comedy and a tragedy, by one of the world's greatest playwrights, William Shakespeare.

First, LSC-CyFair's talented students entertain audiences with Shakespeare's comedy in which personalities and egos intertwine as a rag tag cast of 7 attempting to perform 38 roles in "The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It."

This comedy will be performed Oct. 13-Oct.15 and Oct. 20-Oct. 22 in the Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Then, be sure to mark the calendar for Nov. 10-Nov. 19 as student actors take on the most iconic play in Shakespeare's canon, the tragedy "Hamlet."

For event and ticket information, go to LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.