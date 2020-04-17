Runway Theatre Announces 38th Season

Today, Runway Theatre announced its 2020-2021 lineup, marking the theatre's 38th season. Repositioning two productions cut from the prior season due to COVID-19, the season delivers laugh-out-loud moments nestled between thoughtful pieces and poignant stories.

The diverse season will kick off with the previously postponed Young Frankenstein, the Mel Brooks Musical by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, now running October 2, 2020 through October 25, 2020, followed by the swashbuckling Panto Treasure Island with a book by Kathryn Petersen and music/lyrics by Michael Ogborn running November 27, 2020 through Dec. 20, 2020.

After the holidays, Runway returns with the heart-warming and hysterical The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 by John Bishop opening January 29, 2021 and closing February 14, 2021.

The farcical Love, Lies, and the Doctors Dilemma runs March 26, 2021 through April 11, 2021 before the thought-provoking Guess Who's Coming To Dinner by Todd Kreidler is presented May 28, 2021 through June 13, 2021.

The 38th season wraps with the previously postponed, breath-taking historical piece, Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson which dawns July 16, 2021 and sets August 1, 2021.

"Runway Theatre's 38th season explores the idea of family found. Often crafted through circumstance or shared passion, family can be discovered in unexpected ways. We've never needed each other more so than now and I'm delighted to see new families form in Runway's creative home this next season." said Linda Fullhart, president of Runway Theatre's Board of Directors.

Season tickets will go on sale in September and the theatre's leadership is committed to creating a safe, healthy environment for all volunteers and patrons.





