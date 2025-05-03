Review: LESSONS LEARNED: THE TIME OF MY LIFE at Stages Houston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the first time Denise Fennell is playing herself, and it only took fifty some odd years to get her here into the role she was born to play. She’s most known in Houston for donning a habit and chastising audiences about major holidays as Sister in the Late Night Catechism Series. Yet this show is where she is truly a revelation! On Friday, May 2nd, she wheeled into a Stages theatre auditorium on a blue banana seat bicycle wearing leather pants, animal print high heel shoes, a tight tee, a high pony, and (gasp!) make-up! Sister was nowhere in sight, and we all got to meet and spend the next ninety minutes with the insanely funny, talented storyteller who is Denise Fennell. LESSONS LEARNED: THE TIME OF MY LIFE was written by Denise and her hubby, Rick Pasqualone, and is a touching meditation on growing up “Gen X” and finding love a little later than most. But also celebrating all the moments in the dash to the end that we call life! Cheers to another insanely funny, moving world premiere from Denise and Stages!

Denise Fennell has done improv comedy for so long that it’s hard to imagine her doing anything else, but here she largely sticks to a script. The written narrative takes us through her childhood and eventually winds through the early days of her marriage. Okay, so she does riff now and then. There are plenty of times when she engages the audience, but this one is powerfully written and acted. The married writers have come up with something that is an ode to family at every point in life. Denise’s father and her husband, Rick, figure prominently, and her mom and Best Friend get their equal props too. Oh, and shout out to Franzia, that boxed wine and the preferred beverage of this Boston native. If they are not a sponsor, they should be. LESSONS LEARNED: THE TIME OF MY LIFE is by turns sweet, funny, sad, and a delightful skewering of the generations.

Yeah, it’s a one-woman show that she wrote with her husband, but don’t think Denise works totally alone. Faithful sidekick Todd Molesky is there to manage the stage and crank out the totally awesome 80s soundtrack, which becomes a theatrical mixtape. This is thanks to Coda Pariselli, who did the wonderful sound design and inserted great audio cues. Lighting is from Jade Chang, and it’s spot-on and simple. Jodi Brobovsky apparently went dumpster diving for 80s wood paneling, moving boxes, and an authentic to the era rug. The set is simple, spartan, and smart. I felt like I was in a basement with Denise. And Stages’ veteran Mitchell Greco directed this piece to be light and spry (like angel food cake!), and I still have zero idea how he managed this and DAS BARBECU simultaneously. He’s some sort of directing prodigy and knows exactly how to handle this material.

But if I walked away with anything, it’s that I love Denise Fennell more than I ever have. Her Sister shows are always charming and must-sees, but this is so touching to be invited to see her for who she is. She is so honest, unfiltered, and has so much charisma and comic timing. I could honestly sit there patiently and let her go until after midnight! There is not one minute that I checked my watch or felt the material was too drawn out. I laughed, I teared up, and I thought way too much about how my own life mirrored hers. It’s all perfectly timed and modulated and expertly performed. If you told me I had to watch this four times during the run, I think I’d happily be down for it. Director Mitchell Greco sat one row behind me and laughed harder than most, and he knew what was coming! The audience gave her opening night a standing ovation, and I have a hunch that is going to continue. The only bad news here is that LESSONS LEARNED: THE TIME OF MY LIFE only runs at Stages through May 11th. It’s a short and fast run that I am sure is dictated by Denise’s family and other commitments. I wish she could stick around, because this one made me smile, and I would love to think it would be there when I needed it. If you’re lucky enough to grab a seat, you’ll be very glad you did. And who knew Denise is so insanely gorgeous out of that nun get-up?

LESSONS LEARNED: THE TIME OF MY LIFE is only at Stages through May 11th. It normally starts in the evenings at 7:30 pm, and runs an hour and a half with no intermission. Matinees usually start at 2:30 pm Stages has a bar, and drinks are allowed in the auditorium. Parking is $15 if you use their attached garage, and there are tons of places to eat within walking distance. But shout out to MINT - the Thai place in the adjacent strip mall that usually takes care of me before I see any Stages show. And if you need a box of Franzia after the show, right around the corner at the CVS, they are only $14.99. The theater won't let you in with them unless you have a really big purse or one of those water hydration backpacks!

