Review: IOLANTHE at Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston

We are back, motherfairies, and this time it's hilarious as the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston returns this summer to the Hobby Center's Zilka Hall with an uproarious production of the supernatural classic, Iolanthe.

Iolanthe, a comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan, follows the story of fairies clashing with British politicians in a satirical fantasy. Long ago, the fairy Iolanthe was banished for marrying a mortal—a crime among fairies. When she is pardoned and returns, it's revealed she has a son, Strephon, a half-fairy shepherd in love with the Lord Chancellor's ward, Phyllis. Strephon's love is thwarted by the Chancellor and a group of pompous peers who also wish to marry Phyllis. When the fairies use their magic to promote Strephon to Parliament, chaos and reform ensue as they upend the status quo. Ultimately, love triumphs, rules are bent, and both fairies and mortals find joyful resolutions in a whimsically subversive tale.

After last year's production of Ruddygore, this writer was very concerned about the future of the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston. Both the venue and production left a lot to be desired, but in the Summer of 2025, my fears were assuaged by this marvelous production of Iolanthe.

The first, most glaringly brilliant aspect of this year's production is the orchestra, along with the male and female choruses, under the musical direction of Keith Chambers. Gilbert and Sullivan have composed a fantastic score, and Chambers conducts his performers with the utmost skill. I am always amazed at the prowess of Gilbert and Sullivan's Society of Houston's chorus members and orchestra, and as always, they deserve special mention. This year, especially as chorus members had to be chameleons of various styles, from jazzy tap to a Fosse blob, leading to a hilarious interpretation of the British flag. Male chorus: Geoff Copper, Santiago Fonseca, Pantelis Karastamatis, Ennis Watt, Jadon Campos, Alan Hollinger, Nathan Holmes, Jon Janacek, Joe Carl White. Female chorus: Madeline Andriesen, Valeria Bautista, Sage Gard, Melissa Gultan, Giulianna Misasi, Tiffany Dawkins, Mackensey Doyle, Mary Gard, Brooklyn King.

Lead performances given by the principal roles, however, elevate and propel this production into the realm of legends. Meaghan Heath, as the title character, has some incredible moments, and her Act II aria, "My Lord, A Suppliant At Your Feet," is both heartbreaking and gorgeously sung. Wesley Landry as The Lord Chancellor gives a very hilarious and athletic take on the role. The apex of Landry's performance comes with the song "Love, Unrequited, Robs Me of My Rest," and it is delivered with the utmost gravitas.

In short, Iolanthe at the Hobby Center is proof that the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston is not only back—they're back in top form. With a dazzling chorus, a stellar orchestra, and an inspired cast, this production soars with charm, wit, and theatrical magic. It's a reminder that fairy tales—especially the subversive, sparkly kind—still have a place in Houston's summer theatrical landscape. Long live the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston.

