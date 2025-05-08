Rec Room Arts To Present TOROS Regional Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rec Room Arts has announced the regional premiere of TOROS, a provocative new play by Spanish-American playwright Danny Tejera, directed by Lily Wolff (Hurricane Diane, Wolf Play). Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway debut at Second Stage Theater in New York City, TOROS will run from May 22 to June 14, 2025, at Rec Room's intimate downtown space. The official press opening is scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

Set in a suburban garage in Madrid, TOROS delves into the lives of three international late-20-somethings—Toro, Juan, and Andrea—as they grapple with identity, ambition, and the elusive nature of reality. Amidst chain-smoking, DJ mixes, and nights out at upscale clubs, the trio confronts the complexities of adulthood and the lingering shadows of their past. Adding a surreal twist, the play features a human actor portraying Tica, Juan's aging golden retriever, offering a poignant commentary on loyalty and neglect.

“TOROS speaks to a generation caught between nostalgia and the pressure to figure it all out,” says Matt Hune, Artistic Director of Rec Room Arts. “It's about what happens when the rituals of growing up no longer work—when the future feels unlivable and the past won't let go. It's a play that understands how hard it is to launch in a world that keeps shifting beneath your feet.”

The complete Houston cast of TOROS includes Andrew Chavez, Rolando Chusan, Gigi Chavez, and Greg Dean. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Preciosa Aivles, lighting design by Cassidy Stanley, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, intimacy direction by Avery Vonn Kenyatta, movement direction by Mitchell Stephens, dialect consulting by Marc Barea, and props coordination by Mary McNeely. Emma Bacon is assistant director and Juliette DeAndrade is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $45. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.recroomarts.org/death-of-a-salesman.

TOROS begins performances on Thursday May 22 and will run through Saturday June 14, with an official press opening on Saturday, May 24.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C.

