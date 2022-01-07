Photos: Main Street Theater Presents THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM

Main Street Theater is staging Christopher Paul Curtis' powerful novel The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963, adapted by Reginald AndrÃ© Jackson.

A fictionalization of the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, Curtis' novel won the Newbery Honor and the Coretta Scott King Awards. "The best way to initiate change is to educate our young people," offers Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director. "Racism and hatred are still very prevalent in our society. If this play does anything, I hope it's to teach our youth to stand up for others, to show compassion and empathy, and to listen."

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002 on Sundays, Jan. 23 & 30 and Feb. 13 at 2:30pm. Recommended for Fifth Grade and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). All audience members are required to wear masks inside the theater. (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)