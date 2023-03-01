Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre

Cowboy Bob is running March 3 - 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Mar. 01, 2023  

The Alley Theatre is presenting the new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and running March 3 - 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

One wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules - but when she dons a fake mustache, sunglasses, and ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob"- the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI's most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that's possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

The cast of Cowboy Bob includes Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked) as Peggy Jo Tallas and Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Freestyle Love Supreme) as Rena, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, A Christmas Carol) as Cop Hank, Brandon Hearnsberger (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, A Christmas Carol) as Manager Bill, Susan Koozin (Clue, Lend Me A Soprano) as Jerry "Ma" Tallas, Julia Krohn as Kathy (The Three Musketeers, Freaky Friday), Camryn Nunley as Cop Roy, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along) as Tanya and Nathaniel Tenenbaum (5th Avenue Theatre: The Wiz) as Stan.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Christopher Bowser, Sound Designer Tony-winner Jessica Paz, Projection Designer Stivo Arnoczy, Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Alex Thrailkill, Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger Mike Brun, Music Director Ada Westfall, New York Casting Stewart/Whitley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, and Assistant Stage Managers Emily Bohannan and Ethan Mitchell.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Nathaniel Tenenbaum

Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Nathaniel Tenenbaum

The cast

Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan

Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan




