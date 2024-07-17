Photos: Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Alley Theatre

The production will run through September 1.
The Alley Theatre is presenting Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None through September 1, 2024. Directed by Elizabeth Williamson, this production celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved Summer Chills series, which started in 1994.
A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie's classic novel comes to life in a chic cliffside house. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
