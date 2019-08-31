Photo Flash: WIT Opens At The MATCH This Week Sept 5-15

Wit, by Margaret Edson, presented by actor Pamela Vogel, opens for eight performances in a limited run. It is one production in the inaugural year of the Houston Equity Festival, a collection of local professional actors, all members of the union Actors' Equity Association, each of whom is mounting her/his own show during the summer and fall of 2019. Ms. Vogel (Leap and the Net Will Appear / Catastrophic Theatre) plays Vivian Bearing, and Vance Johnson (Bootycandy / Catastrophic Theatre) and (Passing Strange / Standing Room Only Productions) directs.

Vivian Bearing, Ph.D., a renowned scholar and professor of English who has spent years studying and teaching the brilliant and difficult metaphysical sonnets of John Donne, has been diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer. Wit marks a 20-year anniversary this year (1998/99 NYC production). No longer about silence on these women's health issues, it remains a candid story about a terminal diagnosis. The play illuminates that familiar, surreal feeling we experience when devastating events occur, or medical examinations and hospital stays happen, to which all audience members, female and male, can relate.

Wit by Margaret Edson

Presented by Pamela Vogel

Directed by Vance Johnson / Cast: Pamela Vogel, Tracy Ahern, Gabriel Regojo, Susan Shofner, John William Stevens Ensemble Cast: Ivy Chagolla, Fong Chau, Nabil Mahari, Alexandra Oravetz, Lloyd Taylor, Charles Vaughn

MATCH, 3400 Main St., 77002: September 4 (Preview) 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15

Ticket Info: $29



www.matchouston.org Sept 5-15 Gabriel Regojo with Pamela Vogel

John William Stevens with Pamela Vogel

Susan Shofner with Pamela Vogel

Tracy Ahern with Pamela Vogel





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You