Performance Added For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Main Street Theater

Due to popular demand, Main Street Theater has added a performance of Kim's Convenience on Sunday, June 8 at 7:00pm. Before it was a hit Netflix series, Kim's Convenience was an award-winning play of the same name that went on to inspire the popular series. Main Street Theater is now producing the regional premiere of Kim's Convenience by playwright Ins Choi.

Kim's Convenience runs through June 15 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm PLUS Sunday, June 8 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64.

Mr. Kim, a Korean immigrant, dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his Toronto convenience store counter in an up-and-coming neighborhood. With new luxury buildings going up around the convenience store and a Walmart preparing to move in, when he receives an unexpected offer for his property, Mr. Kim has a difficult decision to make. Should he take the money and give in to developers or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps and run the family business? Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family. But no matter what, humor and heart find their way onto every aisle in this award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.

Ins Choi was born in Korea but grew up and currently lives in Toronto, Canada with his wife and two children. Some of his theatre acting credits include Banana Boys, lady in the red dress (fu-GEN); Hamlet, The Odyssey, Comedy of Errors, The Taming of the Shrew, All's Well That Ends Well (Stratford Festival); Alligator Pie and Death of a Salesman (Soulpepper). As a writer, his debut play, Kim's Convenience, won the Best New Play award and the Patron's Pick at the 2011 Toronto Fringe festival. It then launched Soulpepper Theatre Company's 2012 season, toured across Canada, and was adapted into a TV series of the same name on the CBC and Netflix for 5 seasons. Ins was a writer, executive producer and co-creator of the TV series. He has also written a solo show called Subway Stations of the Cross: Songs, Stories and Spoken Words and was part of the collective that created Alligator Pie, re(birth): ee cummings in song, Window on Toronto (Soulpepper) and 2000 Candles (Brookstone). His new play Bad Parent was produced by Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre for the fall of 2022 at PTE in Winnipeg, the Cultch in Vancouver and at Soulpepper in Toronto. He's also developing various TV and film projects.

