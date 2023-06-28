PRESENT LAUGHTER Comes to Main Street Theater in July

Opening night is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through August 13 at MST – Rice Village.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 1 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre Photo 2 Review: TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre
Cast & Creative Team Set for Agatha Christie's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Alley Theatr Photo 3 Cast & Creative Team Set for Agatha Christie's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Alley Theatre
Locally Produced Feature Film BAILEY'S VOICE To Hold Pre-Screen Mixer Industry Night This Photo 4 Locally Produced Feature Film BAILEY'S VOICE To Hold Pre-Screen Mixer Industry Night This Saturday

PRESENT LAUGHTER Comes to Main Street Theater in July

Nobody does comedy quite like the brilliant Noël Coward! Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Coward’s totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy, Present Laughter, this summer at its Rice Village location.

Opening night is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through August 13 at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd.  Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.  Tickets are $39 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability. (Previews are July 9, 13, & 14.) All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

About Present Laughter

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Forever indulging his love for wine, women, and sleeping late, the London theatre’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught amongst doting ingénues, obsessed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists. A marvelously comic exaggeration of the life that whirled around Coward in his heyday! With Joel Sandel as Garry Essendine.

Additional Offerings

Sunday, July 16 at 3:00pm: Open “in-sync” Captioned Performance (seating on East (right) side of stage)

Thursday, August 3: Join us at 6:45pm for happy hour drink specials with special guest bartender, Dominic Leone, and light bites from the kitchen of Mark B. Robbins. Then stay after the show for YouTube Karaoke and an After Party! Special thanks to our media sponsor, OutSmart Magazine.

Free Beer Fridays, sponsored by Saint Arnold’s! Have a beer on us after the show!

About the Production

Longtime MST artist Claire Hart-Palumbo returns to direct Private Lives for the second time.  Ms. Hart-Palumbo has directed numerous Coward productions at MST in the past, including Blithe Spirit, Fallen Angels, Private Lives, and more. Joel Sandel reprises his role as Garry Essendine. The rest of the cast includes Elizabeth Marshall Black, Kregg Dailey, Patricia Duran, David Harlan, Brock Hatton, Deborah Hope, Alyssa Marek, and Amanda Martinez.

The production design team includes James V. Thomas (Set Design), David Gipson (Lighting Design), Amanda Stepanik (Costume Design), J. Salazar (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design).  Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Laure Prouvost Solo Exhibition At The Moody Center For The Arts Opens September 15 Photo
Laure Prouvost Solo Exhibition At The Moody Center For The Arts Opens September 15

The Moody Center for the Arts will present the first solo exhibition in Texas of the celebrated French artist Laure Prouvost, opening September 15 and on view through December 14, 2023. The exhibition Above Front Tears Nest in South invites visitors on an intriguing journey, engaging both the body and the mind through multisensorial installations, combining video, sculpture, and textiles in a mind-bending setting that creates a humorous, idiosyncratic experience.  

2
PRESENT LAUGHTER Comes to Main Street Theater in July Photo
PRESENT LAUGHTER Comes to Main Street Theater in July

Nobody does comedy quite like the brilliant Noël Coward! Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Coward’s totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy, Present Laughter, this summer at its Rice Village location.

3
Main Street Theater Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER By Noël Coward Photo
Main Street Theater Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER By Noël Coward

Nobody does comedy quite like the brilliant Noël Coward! Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy, Present Laughter, this summer at its Rice Village location.

4
Review: TAMARIES TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre Photo
Review: TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre

You see this year is all about truth and honesty, and examining what that means to Tamarie and her squad. Onstage there is a lie detector, and throughout the evening truths are revealed as are lies. And somehow highlights include dancing poop, Aristotle, an 80s PSA star, Tinkerbell, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the world’s oldest cactus, and an army of drag queens to name but a few.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's R&J
Seidule Theatre (7/14-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lone Star/Laundry and Bourbon
Theatre Suburbia (6/02-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phenomenal Woman
The Ensemble Theatre (6/24-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The House of Patrick
Vincent Victoria Presents (7/08-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tamarie's Totally True Revue (plus lies too!)
The Catastrophic Theatre (6/22-8/05)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You