PRESENT LAUGHTER Comes to Main Street Theater in July

Nobody does comedy quite like the brilliant Noël Coward! Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Coward’s totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy, Present Laughter, this summer at its Rice Village location.

Opening night is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30pm, and the production runs through August 13 at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $39 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability. (Previews are July 9, 13, & 14.) All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

About Present Laughter

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Forever indulging his love for wine, women, and sleeping late, the London theatre’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught amongst doting ingénues, obsessed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists. A marvelously comic exaggeration of the life that whirled around Coward in his heyday! With Joel Sandel as Garry Essendine.

Additional Offerings

Sunday, July 16 at 3:00pm: Open “in-sync” Captioned Performance (seating on East (right) side of stage)

Thursday, August 3: Join us at 6:45pm for happy hour drink specials with special guest bartender, Dominic Leone, and light bites from the kitchen of Mark B. Robbins. Then stay after the show for YouTube Karaoke and an After Party! Special thanks to our media sponsor, OutSmart Magazine.

Free Beer Fridays, sponsored by Saint Arnold’s! Have a beer on us after the show!

About the Production

Longtime MST artist Claire Hart-Palumbo returns to direct Private Lives for the second time. Ms. Hart-Palumbo has directed numerous Coward productions at MST in the past, including Blithe Spirit, Fallen Angels, Private Lives, and more. Joel Sandel reprises his role as Garry Essendine. The rest of the cast includes Elizabeth Marshall Black, Kregg Dailey, Patricia Duran, David Harlan, Brock Hatton, Deborah Hope, Alyssa Marek, and Amanda Martinez.

The production design team includes James V. Thomas (Set Design), David Gipson (Lighting Design), Amanda Stepanik (Costume Design), J. Salazar (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager.