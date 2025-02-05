ORĺGENES: VOICE AND PERCUSSION THROUGH THE AGES to Present Sensory Inclusive Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Ars Lyrica Houston will present a sensory inclusive performance of Orígenes: Voice and Percussion Through the Ages, an exploration of Spanish and Latin American musical traditions, on Sunday, February 9 at 1pm.

Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive Performances offer a welcoming environment for individuals with sensory differences, cognitive or developmental disabilities, and their families to enjoy and include adjustments like modified lighting in audience spaces, designated quiet and activity areas in the lobby, encouragement to move and enter/exit as needed, sensory supports (like fidgets and ear plugs/muffs), trained volunteers, and more. The Hobby Center is committed to deepening an understanding of our shared humanity and creating a safe, welcoming experience for all audiences.

Orígenes is a bilingual program curated by Mexican-born mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte and Spanish-born percussionist Jesús Pacheco. The program explores the development of voice and percussion instruments with a focus on Spanish and Latin American cultures. Featuring instruments like gongs, vibraphones, bells, and drums, along with powerful vocal performances, the program showcases the evolution of voice and percussion from the earliest forms of music expression to the present day. This sensory-inclusive experience also includes tools like noise-canceling headphones and a welcoming environment, ensuring that every participant feels comfortable and inspired.

In this performance audiences will learn how these instruments were used for communication, accompanying people through the everyday human experience: from festive celebrations to poignant moments of sorrow and drama. From the earliest forms of musical expression to contemporary soundscapes, Orígenes immerses audiences in a journey through time, revealing the diverse colors and textures of Spanish and Latin American musical heritage.

Ars Lyrica Houston specializes in music from the Baroque era, the “golden age” of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, as performed on period instruments with careful attention to historical style and context. Each season, this Grammy-nominated ensemble provides audiences with world-class performances of a wide range of dramatic, sacred, and chamber works. In addition to six mainstage concerts, Ars Lyrica reaches thousands of Houstonians annually with engaging, educational programs that demystify and share the beauty of classical music. Programs are presented in partnership with local schools and organizations, including the Rothko Chapel, Houston Airport System, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and more.

