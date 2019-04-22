Moscow Ballet brings the Gift of Christmas Tour to Houston with Great Russian Nutcracker performances bringing holiday magic to life and creating unforgettable memories for all ages. The company performs at Smart Financial Centre of Sugar Land on Sat., Dec. 28, 3 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19.

Moscow Ballet makes Christmas gift giving easy with the holiday performance that delights all ages...from the life-sized Kissy Doll to the fierce, red-eyed Rat King; and the Russian Troika Sleigh bringing Masha through the Snow Forest to the Land of Peace and Harmony which is populated with 10 foot tall dancing puppets, exotic flying birds and dancing couples from the world's five great heritages. Go to www.nutcracker.com to get tickets for the whole family. Special pricing is available for groups. Call 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com.

The Great Russian Nutcracker features award-winning Principal Ballerinas and Danseurs from the top ballet academies in Russia and a large corps de ballet. Three groups travel simultaneously to 140+ cities across the US and in Canada in November and December.

In addition to the Great Russian Nutcracker and other classic ballet performances, Moscow Ballet advocates for community engagement in the arts and sends advance dancers to tour cities. These dancers audition local ballet students for children's roles in the performances, click Dance-with-Us for more information on this program. The dancers also audition local Musical Wunderkind to accompany the Principal Ballerina in a special pre-performance duet and they execute the New Horizons - A Children's Program for Life program which engages school children and youth groups in interactive arts awareness. All are provided gratis.



Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is a state-of-the-art, indoor performance venue, and is strategically-located 22 miles from downtown Houston. Ranked #1 in "Houston's Hottest Music Venues in 2017" by the Houston Press, Smart Financial Centre sets a new standard for live performance venues, hosting a diverse line up of programming including national music and comedy artists, family shows, theatrically-staged Broadway productions, as well as cultural and performing arts attractions.





