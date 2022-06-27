Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company Announces 2022-2023 Season, Empowering Women in Theater

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company will return to the stage in September 2022 with their 21st Season! Mildred's Umbrella's mission is to empower women in theater, and the company produces plays that are either written by women, or feature a mostly female cast. The season will include two productions by women never before seen on Houston stages.



The 2022-2023 season kicks off with the limited production of SCRAMBLED, by award-winning Israeli actress/playwright Rotem Natchmany. A riveting, physical, one-woman show that is an intimate, yet unsettling performance featuring one woman's journey to conceive.



"Her reality is embedded in the toilet that has become a small, private temple in an attempt to create life in the shadow of death. When deep in shit, poetry is revealed and when the stench is so present - it becomes a fragrance in her Fantasy Cabaret." (House of International Theatre). Scrambled premiered at Teatronetto Theatre Festival in 2019, and performed at Stockholm Fringe Festival in 2020, and at the 2020 International Exposure of Israeli Theatre.. It was invited to festivals in Denmark, Serbia, and Slovenia. Mildred's Umbrella is hosting three performances of this production with original creator, Rotem Nachmany, September 16, 17 and 18, 2022 at 8pm.

The season finishes with the world premiere of TOOTH AND TAIL, by Houston playwright, Elizabeth A.M. Keel. TOOTH AND TAIL was originally going to premiere in May 2020, but was canceled due to covid shutdowns. Their first family-friendly show, TOOTH & TAIL is part fairy-tale, part rescue mission, part love story, and all adventure. A world premiere,

Tooth & Tail is a fantastic swashbuckler that explores the dynamics of female friendship and love. Their first Family friendly show, TOOTH AND TAIL will run May 4-13, 2023.

Mildred's also plans to participate for the third time in #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE It is a national project where theatres all over the country do readings on the same day of plays written by teenagers. The date of the 2023 reading is currently pending. For more information on this project: https://www.enoughplays.com/

All shows will be performed at the DeLuxe Theatre, 3303 Lyons Avenue, Houston TX 77020. Their tickets will continue to be 'Pay as you Can' this season, and they can be purchased on their website.