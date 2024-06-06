Main Street Theater Announces KIM'S CONVENIENCE And More for 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater (MST) 2024-2025 Season will include five productions on its MainStage and six at its Theater for Youth.

This marks the 49th season for MST's nationally recognized MainStage. “2023-2024 may have been our best season ever,” says Executive Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden. “We're grateful to all the artists and audience members who made this possible. After producing the world premiere of Stagolee and the Funeral of a Dangerous Word this season, we're excited to produce two world premieres next season along with several other inspiring new works, plus some plays you've come to know and love on both our MainStage at our Theater for Youth.”

All MainStage performances (professional productions for adults) are performed at MST – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. All Theater for Youth performances (professional productions for families and school groups) are held at the theater's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002.

MST's MainStage season will open with the world premiere of Memoriam by Noga Flaishon. Set in the near future, it's a powerful, painful, loving story of family and what memories mean, who owns them, and what we owe to future generations, especially for the last Holocaust survivor on earth. 2025 will begin with the world premiere of the dark comedy Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar by Houston actor/playwright Dain Geist, followed by Joan Didion's powerful and vulnerable play based on her memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking. Next up will be the comedy Kim's Convenience, the award-winning play by Ins Choi that is now a hit series on Netflix. In the summer of 2025 Main Street will produce the two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning riotous, whodunit comedy, The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan.

Main Street Theater reaches over 150,000 children, educators, and family members yearly through its professional Theater for Youth whose productions are often based on literature children are reading at home or at school. Vivienne M. St. John is the Theater for Youth Artistic Director. The 2024-2025 Season will include Sleeping Beauty The Musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Wind in the Willows, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical, The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats presented as part of the 2025 Fade To Black Arts Festival, and Mo Willems' Elephant and Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” which will be presented during Spring Break and Summer 2025 along with a statewide tour across Texas.

Season Tickets are available for both stages at MainStreetTheater.com or 713-524-6706. Captioned performances are also available on the MainStage. Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performances along with ASL interpreted and audio-described shows are available at the Theater for Youth.

49th MainStage Season

Memoriam

World Premiere

By Noga Flaishon

Oct. 12 – Nov. 10, 2024

Previews: Oct. 6 & 10

In the near future, Memoriam Inc. buys and sells memories, digitizing them for mass-viewership. Customers can rent memories and experience them fully, even feeling the sensations the original memory-holder felt: childbirth, joyful reunions, romantic wedding proposals – almost like watching a short movie but much more intimate and personal. Now Rachel, a buyer for Memoriam, is going after the most important and most personal memory acquisition she has ever sought: the memories of the last holocaust survivor on earth – who happens to be her own grandmother. A powerful, painful, loving story of family and what memories mean, who owns them, and what we owe to future generations.

Noga Flaishon is a Neurodivergent Israeli writer/producer based in London. Noga's work has been supported by the Arts Council of England, London Playwrights Blog, The Offie Awards, The Standing Ovation awards The King's Head Theatre, Pleasence Theatre, The London Horror Society & The Living Record Festival, Camden Fringe, Evergreen Podcasts & Audio Marvel amongst others. Noga's credits include but aren't limited to: “100 YEARS OF WAITING” (workshopped at The Hope Theatre, 2018), ‘BROKEN LINK' (OnComm nominated virtual theatre production. The Living Record Festival, The Space Theatre, Brighton Fringe 2021), “BUNKER” (a post-apocalyptic thriller. Lion and Unicorn Theatre. 2021. Edinburgh Fringe.2022) ‘LETHE' (A cyberpunk Drama, Critically acclaimed & Standing Ovation Award Nominated production: King's Head Theatre. 2023), “SMILE, IT'LL BE OVER SOON” (Audio-Drama, distributed globally by Evergreen Podcasts. 2021), “A MOTHER'S LOVE” (Doctor Who Audio-Drama. Big Finish Productions).

Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar

World Premiere

By Dain Geist

Feb. 8 – Mar. 2, 2025

Previews: Feb. 2, 6 & 7

Seven assassins walk into a bar… No, it's not the start of a joke; it's the title of the brand new play by Houston actor/playwright Dain Geist. The play takes place in a bar for the wake of a respected-if-not-always-beloved colleague, a legendary assassin named Bartleby. Six fellow assassins have gathered to pay their respects and raise a glass to Bartleby, who happens to be “laid out” right there in the bar. A hilarious, dark comedy about morality, camaraderie, and what it means just to get by in life, this world premiere is filled with swift-moving dialogue and an ending that's sure to leave audiences gasping. Contains profanity.

The Year of Magical Thinking

By Joan Didion, based on her memoir

With Rebecca Greene Udden

Mar. 29 – Apr. 19, 2025

Previews: Mar. 23, 27 & 28

“This happened on December 30, 2003. That may seem a while ago, but it won't when it happens to you...” In this dramatic adaptation of her award-winning, bestselling memoir, Joan Didion transforms the story of the sudden and unexpected loss of her husband and the prolonged illness of her only daughter into a stunning and powerful one-woman play. Main Street Theater Founder and Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden will perform Didion's honest and vulnerable adaptation.=

Kim's Convenience

Regional Premiere

By Ins Choi

May 17 – June 15, 2025

Previews: May 11, 15 & 16

Mr. Kim, a Korean immigrant, dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his Toronto convenience store counter in an up-and-coming neighborhood. With new luxury buildings going up around the convenience store and a Walmart preparing to move in, when he receives an unexpected offer for his property, Mr. Kim has a difficult decision to make. Should he take the money and give in to developers or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps and run the family business? Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family. But no matter what, humor and heart find their way onto every aisle in this award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.

The 39 Steps

Sponsored by Frost Bank

From the novel by John Buchan

From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

Licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited

Original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon

July 26 – Aug. 17, 2025

Previews: July 20, 24 & 25

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit about a man with a boring life who meets a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, this two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

2024-2025 Theater for Youth Season

Sponsored by the John M. O'Quinn Foundation

Sleeping Beauty the Musical

Book and Lyrics by Ian Curran

Music by Simon Hanson & Peter Vint

Nov. 15 – Dec. 22, 2024

Cursed as a child, Aurora has been raised in hiding until the day comes when she can return to the Kingdom and take her rightful place as Princess of Australis. But with a chance meeting with Prince Perrault that could promise her dream life, will she instead pursue her own version of happily-ever-after? Discover Sleeping Beauty The Musical, a captivating new musical with original songs that follows the story of courageous Aurora as she journeys through self-discovery to find her own path – and joy!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Book by Joe Tracz

Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Adapted from the book, THE LIGHTNING THIEF, by Rick Riordan

Jan. 26 – Feb. 23, 2025

The hit musical is back! When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic rock musical is for Percy fans of all ages! Recommended for 5th Grade and older.

The Wind in the Willows

Based on the book by Kenneth Grahame

Adapted by Joseph Baldwin

Mar. 6 – Apr. 5, 2025

What begins as a peaceful summer on the river is soon disrupted by Toad and his obsession with motorcars: he crashes several, steals one, and ends up in jail! His friends Mole, Badger, and Water Rat make every effort to protect Toad's beloved residence, Toad Hall, but the Ferrets and Weasels of the Wild Wood have other ideas... Charming and dashing but a little bit boastful, Toad learns some important lessons along the way in this is a spirited adaptation of the timeless classic. Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Book by Kevin Del Aguila

Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler

Based on The Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Studios

Apr. 17 – May 16, 2025

Middle school. Ugh. It's the worst! But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. Will Greg's plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Jeff Kinney's popular character takes center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school! Recommended for 2nd Grade and older.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

By Jerome Hairston

Based on the stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Presented as part of the 2025 Fade To Black Arts Festival

June 9 - 14, 2025

The wonder of a fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special treasure… Follow Peter as he faces challenges, adventures, friendships and moments as he grows up. Join us as we celebrate the 2025 Fade To Black Festival with these beautiful calming yet vibrant stories.

As a playwright, Jerome Hairston's work has been developed and produced at theaters across the country. His plays include: a.m. Sunday (Humana Festival, 2002, Baltimore Center Stage), L'Eboueur Sleeps Tonight, Forty Minute Finish (Humana Festival 1999), Method Skin, and Knife on Bone. He has received commissions from The Kennedy Center, The Public Theatre/NYSF, Baltimore Center Stage, The McCarter Theater, The Children's Theater Company, The Bush Foundation/Guthrie New Play Program, and the Manhattan Theatre Club. He's been honored with a Heideman Award, an AATE distinguished play award, and the Fellowship of Southern Writers' Bryan Family Foundation Award for Drama. His plays have been published by Samuel French and featured in American Theatre Magazine. As a television writer-producer his credits include: Law and Order Criminal Intent, FBI: Most Wanted, Survivors Remorse, Snowfall, and House of Cards.

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!"

Book and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

ON TOUR: Jan. 13 – May 23, 2025

AT THE MATCH: Mar. 11 – 15, 2025 AND June 26 – July 26, 2025

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus” friends, and they have been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. So begins a day when anything is possible… Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems' beloved, award-winning, best-selling children's books, that will leave you doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance! Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older.

About Main Street Theater

Founded in 1975, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

