MY FAIR LADY Comes to Stoic Theatre

Stoic Theatre will present My Fair Lady, the iconic musical and winner of 6 Tony Awards and 8 Oscars! Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, about a phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, who transforms a poor, Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, into a high-society lady by teaching her to speak properly.

Assisted by fellow phonetician Colonel Pickering, their "social experiment" leads to unexpected relationships and personal challenges as Eliza rises above her station. My Fair Lady uses wit and classic Broadway charm to tell a story about transformation, identity, and calling into question societal structures (such as the English class system). Featuring one of musical theatre's greatest scores, including: The Rain in Spain, I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me To The Church On Time, I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face, and On The Street Where You Live.

The cast includes a mix of seasoned professionals and students from the University of St.Thomas (UST) Drama and Dance department. Stoic Theatre seeks to bring current and upcoming professionals together in an effort to foster mentorship, creative endeavors, and unique training opportunities. The cast includes: Aili Maeve as Eliza Doolittle, Artistic Director Eric Domuret as Henry Higgins, Jonathan Gonzalez as Colonel Hugh Pickering, Chad Rodenberger as Alfred P. Doolittle, Hayden Moore-Slay as Zoltan Karpathy, Rosario Ramos as Mrs. Pierce, Faith Partee Taylor as Mrs. Higgins, Patrick Jamison as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Chuck Kniffen as Jamie/Ensemble, Jonathan Claros, as Harry/Ensemble, Chloe Robles as Lady Boxington/Ensemble, Ever Lopez as Lord Boxington/Ensemble, Allison Giles as Mrs. Eynsford-Hill/Ensemble, Elizabeth Ann Richards - Ensemble, Addison Owens - Ensemble and Eliza understudy, Melanie Tanguay - Ensemble and Mrs.Pierce understudy, and Giana Domuret - Ensemble.

Creative Team includes: Artistic Associate Michael C. Morrison - Director and Sound Design, Ebony Bell - Stage Manager, Mark Lewis - Lighting Design, Eric Domuret - Set Design, Brian Buck - Technical Director, Elizabeth Ann Richards - Costume Coordinator and the UST rehearsal and production class as production crew.

Show runs 10/2 - 10/5, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm with Matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Join Stoic Theatre and experience this amazing classic in one of the nation's best cities! All shows take place at the Midtown Arts and Theatre Center.