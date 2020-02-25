Levi Kreis Will Star In New Musical PURE COUNTRY At Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars has announced that Tony Award winner Levi Kreis will star as "Dusty" in the new musical Pure Country. Under the development of TUTS, the musical is being adapted for the stage from the beloved 1992 film starring George Strait.

"It is so wonderful for TUTS to not only be able to bring in Broadway stars for this production, but ones who bring with them authentic Country and southern roots," said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director, and the Director & Choreographer of Pure Country. "The addition of Levi Kreiss who gave a stunning, Tony-award-winning performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, and Sally Mayes, a local Houstonian who went on to become a Broadway legend, is tremendous. Levi and Sally add a high level of artistry and authenticity to Pure Country making it an unmissable Houston event."

Pure Country is the brand new Texas-themed musical with music by Steve Dorff, book by Rex McGee, and lyrics by John Bettis. It is based on the Warner Bros. film, Pure Country, written by Rex McGee. The musical tells the tale of a jaded country music mega-star who suddenly walks away from his successful yet joyless career to return to his roots and rediscover his passion for life, love, and music. Including the chart-topping hits "I Cross My Heart" and "Heartland," as well as new music written for the stage, this theatrical event is sure to be a hot ticket in the Lone Star State!

"While Pure Country is a celebration of Texas culture, it also has a universal message about the importance of home, both in terms of geography as well as the inherent human need to manifest our true passions, even when the world has other expectations of us," Knechtges. "I'm also excited that TUTS is able to play this pivotal role in the development of this new musical, which is a renewed commitment to our heritage of fostering new works."

Along with Kreis, the cast features Stephanie Gibson as "Harley," Felicia Finley as "Lula," Matt DeAngelis as "Earl," Sally Mayes as "Mama Ivy," Mark Price as "Marty," and Doug Atkins as "Charlie."

Rounding out Ensemble are: Brittany Halen, Logan Keslar, Charles Mitchell, Shea Renne, Katie Stuckey, Nick Szoeke, Christopher Tipps, LaBraska Washington, Ryan Winkler, Katja Rivera Yanko, and Kevin Zak.

As previously announced, Pure Country, is directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges. Music Supervision and Arrangements by Charlie Alterman; Michael Holland, will create the new Orchestrations. The design team consists of Christine Peters, Scenic Designer; Colleen Grady, Costume Designer; Ryan O'Gara, Lighting Designer; Andrew Harper, Sound Designer; and Greg Emetaz, Projections Designer. Casting for Pure Country is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Pure Country is based on the Warner Bros. film, Pure Country, written by Rex McGee. The musical is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros and by special arrangement with Prairie Rose Productions.

Pure Country runs April 14 through 26 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.





