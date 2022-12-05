Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 23%

Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple box Theater 12%

Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community 12%

Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 10%

Stephanie Patrisso/Royce Phillips - CAROL BURNETT SHOW - Pasadena Little Theatre 9%

Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 7%

Amanda Hart Bassett - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 6%

Whitney Wyatt and Steven Reedee - HALLOWEEN CABARET - Purple Box Theater 6%

Steven Reeder and Ian Cross - HOLIDAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 5%

Matthew Pena - SPOTLIGHT: A MUSICAL SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 4%

Careless Christmas - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Matt Pena - SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 2%

Larry Luck - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theater 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 15%

Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 11%

Cherita Judson - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Rebecca Zadeck - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 5%

Courtney Jones - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960! 4%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 3%

Austin Colburn - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Meika Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 3%

Sophia Clark - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theater 3%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - Sankofa collective 3%

Courtney Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Tuts 2%

Sterling Lovett - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Adam Delka - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater 2%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 2%

Adam Delka - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks 2%

Dylan Burke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 2%

Alric Davis - HISTORY, MYSTERY, MAGIC - Express Children's Theatre 2%

Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Harrison Guy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Victoria Reyes - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 2%

Sophia Clarke - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 13%

Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 9%

Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 8%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

Alejo Vietti - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Liliana Abramson & Katherine Bartos - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

Kimberly Hart and Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Harold J Haynes - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 3%

Bonnie Ambrose - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

J.P. Riddle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Meagan Allen - CATS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Asta Bennie Hostetter - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter/Dana Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

Gentry C. Lumpkin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

clair hummel - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IT - stages 2%

Colleen Grady - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Roxanne Morris - PUFFS - Stageworks Theater 2%

Sarah Sneesby & Laura Moreno - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Debbie Preisler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stage Right Productions 2%

Michelle Bass - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Alex Jamison - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Daniel Brown - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

David Eck - URINETOWN - Art Park Players 1%

Meagan Allen and Brandee Sibley - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 15%

Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 9%

Ashlie Driver - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 6%

Aaron brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 6%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 4%

Dee Willis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 4%

ryan scarlete - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Logan Vaden - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 3%

Alistair Donkin - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Logan Vaden - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 3%

Ray Pereira - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Jake Yount - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 3%

Zeke - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Encore Theater 2%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Sammy Green - ROTTEN TOMATOES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Emily Wells - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 2%

Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Manny Cafeo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stage Right Productions 2%

Erin Polewski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 2%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 2%

David Eck - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 1%

Ashlie Driver - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 1%

Erin Urick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre 16%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 7%

Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre 6%

Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

James Black - AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

Adrienne Shearer - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 4%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Angela Perkins - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Sam Brown - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Tina Cafeo - WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 3%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Jennifer Gilbert - GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS AND THE MEN THEY HURT - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 2%

Sarah Sneesby and Andrew Roblyer - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Rob Melrose - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 2%

Willie Alston - BREATHE - Playahz 2%

Kiara Steelhammer - THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 2%

Vincent Victoria - THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Debra Schultz - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Candice D’Meza - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

John Sallinger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

Jean Ciampi - THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Chase Waites - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

Meredith Gaines - MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 1%

Patricia Duran - EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 1%

Adrienne shearer - LONI UNCAGED - Alliance theater 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 9%

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 8%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 5%

MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 5%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 3%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

SUPER FREAK: RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 196 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

SHREK - Purple Box Theater 2%

MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 2%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 1%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - inspiration stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 8%

Brandon Christian and Stephen Driver - THE LION KING JR. - Christian Youth Theater 8%

Ty Frazier - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Nicholas White - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 6%

Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 6%

Christina Giannelli - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 5%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK - Purple Box Theater 4%

Nicholas Lewis - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Nicholas Lewis - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Carolina Ortiz Herrera - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Isabella Byrd - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 4%

Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 4%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Nathan Haworth - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

Joesph Reyes - CHICAGO - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Christina R. Giannelli - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

Aaron Garrett - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 3%

David Palmer - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Sean K. Thompson - THE LONESOME WEST - Theatre Southwest 2%

Josh Harbour - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kelley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

David J. Palmer - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre Houston 2%

dan jones - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 14%

Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 13%

Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 8%

Stephen W. Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 6%

Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Drew Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 5%

Stephen Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Willie Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

William Michael Luyties - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 4%

Chelsea Lerner - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Meredith Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 4%

Robert Linder - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 4%

Mandy Henson - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 3%

William M. Luyties - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 3%

T’Mar Bunch - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theater 3%

Alex Musgrove - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 2%

Sam Brown - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Laura Peete - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

John Cornelius - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

CHIKA KABA MA’ATUNDE - LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Stephen W. Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 1%

Robin Ward Holloway - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 1%

Brittany Crowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%

William Luyties - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 1%



Best Musical

LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 11%

SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams 9%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CYT Houston 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 5%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 5%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Creek Community Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple box theater 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 2%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

FROZEN - Hobby Center 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

GOSPEL GOLD GIRLS - Jennifer King 2%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Match 1%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theater 1%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 10%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 10%

WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 9%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 8%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theater 7%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 4%

MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 4%

GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 4%

72 MILES TO GO... - Alley Theatre 3%

CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 3%

BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 3%

GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

SONG OF ME - Stages 2%

EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 2%

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

LONI UNCAGED - Alliance Theatre 2%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

BREATHE - Playahz 1%

DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston 8%

Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 6%

Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 5%

Austin Tolles - FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 4%

John George - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 4%

Christy Altomere - NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

Royce Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 3%

Claire Spencer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Alexa Rae - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 2%

Isaiah Zellie Bass - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Bralyn Medlock - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Wyatt Langhennig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

Mark Ivy - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Reggie Jamz - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Derrick Gibbs - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Elle Anders - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Stephen swank - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 2%

Adrian Almy - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 1%

Whitney Wyatt - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Elise Gibney - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Vincent Victoria - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Cahlyn Velasco - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 1%

Laurelyn Korfage - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

Lucas Olivarez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 9%

Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 9%

Tara Okopie - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 6%

Austin Tolles - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Grand Oaks High School 6%

Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University 4%

Matthew Wehring - WHO DUNNIT - Crighten theater 3%

Dylan Godwin - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Justin Chukwujekwu - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Jordan okeke - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

Wykesha King - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Brandon Morgan - MISS MAUDE - Ad players 2%

Dylan Godwin - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Olivia Cislo - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Luke Hales - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Daronette Alexander - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater 1%

Wesley Whitson - GLORIA - 4th Wall 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

Whitney Zangarine - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE 39 STEPS - Lonestar Montgomery 1%

Jeffery Womack - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Sara Preisler - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Right Productions 1%

Jeff Stallings - THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 1%

Alex Vaughn - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

Noriann Dogum - LONI - Alliance theater 1%



Best Play

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 10%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 7%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 4%

WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box 4%

MISS MAUDE - Ad players 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 3%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 2%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

APOLLO 8 - AD Players 2%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 1%

BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collection 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions 28%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham 21%

DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES - Houston Grand Opera 14%

JULIUS CAESAR - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 14%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 14%

THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 14%

Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 8%

Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre 8%

Jamie Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 7%

Trey Morgan - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Nicholas White - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 5%

Meredith Ann & Travis Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 5%

Tim Mackabee - CLUE - Alley Theatre 5%

Brandi Alexander - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 3%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Kirk Domer - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Chad Muska - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Debra Schultz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

Cathy Holbrook and Amy Keels - RIPCORD - Purple Box Theater 2%

ryan mcgettigan - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

CHRISTOPHER OWEN - FROZEN. NT - Hobby Center 2%

James Thomas - TROUBLE IN MIND - MainStreet Theatre Company 2%

Michael Locher - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 2%

Michael Locher - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 2%

Michael Locher - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 11%

Vincent Victoria - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 10%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 8%

Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre 7%

Andrew Harper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 6%

Joseph Reyes - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 6%

Steve Sarp - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 5%

Cliff Caruthers - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 5%

Palmer Hefferan - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington 4%

Dana Cretsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

Glenn Wheeler - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 4%

Rebecca McDowell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

David Dean - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Joel Burkholder - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

Aron Vincent - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 3%

Jon Harvey/Hescher - A STEADY RAIN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

David Dean - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Trevor B. Cone - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

robert leslie meek - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

Edgar Guajardo - EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 1%

JOHN-MICHAEL MANLEY - JIMMY RAYE JONS:WHAT AMERICA DID - NEW ERA THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater 11%

Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 9%

Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 4%

Jay Shoemake - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 4%

Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Doug Atkins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 3%

Demetrus Singleton - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams 2%

Kai Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 2%

Morgan Marcel - NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Owen Theatre 2%

rayevin johnson - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - 4th Wall 2%

McKenna Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Alec White - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 2%

Veronica Amandola - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 2%

Chad Fontenot - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 2%

Estus Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

Alric Davis - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 1%

David Guzman - NOIR - Alley Theatre 1%

Joe Carl White - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Nicholas Lewis - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Kaleb Womack - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 1%

Luke Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Terrie Donald - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Matthew Alter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 1%

Alaina Richard - SPAMALOT - Stageworkshouston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 13%

Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University 4%

Erica Bolden - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Todd Waite - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 3%

Michelle Elaine - CLUE - Alley Theatre 3%

Ciara Anderson - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 3%

Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions 3%

Hannah Cook - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 3%

Rachel Omotoso - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Grant Eason - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

Philip Kershaw - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Tayia Revis - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Hannah Hale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

Agnes 'Aggie B' Balka - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Roxy Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Alric Davis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Theater Southwest 2%

Wykesha Renee - SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Chad Fontenot - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

David Rainey - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Harrison - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/ Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Jeremiah Packer - MISS MAUDE - A&D Players George Theater 2%

Christiana Allison - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

Anthony Quinn Berry - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Todd Waite - HIGH SCHOOL PLAY - Alley Theatre 2%

