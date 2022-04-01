Kid's Classic CHARLOTTE'S WEB Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater brings the one and only, E. B. White's dearly loved Charlotte's Web to the stage.

"Charlotte's Web is the timeless story about friendship and the power of love," says MST Theater for Youth Producing Director Vivienne M. St. John, "It inspires us all to be kinder and teaches us how to treat others."

The tender story of a wise and kind spider named Charlotte who devises a plan to save her friend, Wilbur the pig. Charlotte's Web is the "just about perfect" tale of friendship, love and life. Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

Charlotte's Web is directed by Robin Robinson. The cast includes Michael Chiavone, Seth Cunningham, Megan Jankovic, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Shane Manning, and Judy P. Norwood.. The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set design), David Gipson (lighting design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Yezminne Zepeda (sound design), and Corey Nance (properties design). Ashley Galan is the stage manager.

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1:30pm, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm, and Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, 2022 at 10:30am & 1:30pm.

Recommended for Third Grade and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

ASL Performance: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:30pm

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: May 7 at 10:30am

Audio Described Performance: May 7, 2022 at 1:30pm (email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)