Jeremy Jordan to Headline Theatre Under The Stars’ 2025 Lights Up Gala in Houston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced that Jeremy Jordan will headline its 2025 Lights Up Gala, set for Friday, November 7 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. The annual event serves as a key fundraiser for the Houston-based musical theatre organization, supporting education initiatives and programming throughout the year.

Jordan, a Tony Award nominee currently starring in Floyd Collins, is known for his Broadway roles in Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Great Gatsby. He has also appeared in TV series including Smash, Supergirl, and Hazbin Hotel, and films such as The Last Five Years and American Son. He leads the rock band Age of Madness.

“As a performer, few artists capture the heart and thrill of Broadway quite like Jeremy Jordan,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “His ability to connect through song and story makes him the perfect headliner for what will be a one-of-a-kind night.”

This year’s gala will take guests on a journey “Back to the Future,” incorporating themes and visual elements inspired by the popular film and stage musical. The evening will include live and silent auctions, immersive scenic elements, gourmet dining, and ‘80s-themed glamour. The event is chaired by longtime TUTS supporters April and Wells McGee.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit TUTS’ efforts to make musical theatre accessible across the Houston area. “Every dollar raised at this gala helps us expand access to the arts and invest in the next generation of performers, audiences, and dreamers,” said Executive Director Hillary Hart.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available at TUTS.org/LightsUp or by contacting development@tuts.org.

Theatre Under The Stars is a nonprofit musical theatre company based in Houston, producing professional productions and offering educational programs for youth and adults throughout the region. More information can be found at tuts.com.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!