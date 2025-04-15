Interview: Tori Gresham of WAITRESS at Theatre Under The Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Theatre Under the Stars' production of Waitress, Tori Gresham steps into the role of Dawn—a character beloved for her quirky charm, heartfelt honesty, and unexpected strength. Bringing her fresh perspective to a part with a passionate fan following, Gresham approaches Dawn with reverence and originality. In our conversation, she shares the challenges and triumphs of inhabiting this complex character, from tackling "When He Sees Me" anxieties to discovering Dawn's humor rooted in vulnerability. With warmth and insight, Tori reflects on her journey with Waitress, what the role has taught her, and how it's influencing the next chapter in her career.

What kind of preparation did you do to bring Dawn to life on stage? Did you have any specific methods or research that helped you understand her better?

When preparing Dawn, it was a bit daunting knowing this is such a beloved musical with a very recent life on Broadway. This character has a bit of a fan base and I wanted to do what was created proud while also not imitating what others had done before me. It’s an impossible task really! So what I ended up doing was trying to strip away all that I knew about her and then approach her from a place of how I myself could relate to her. What makes Dawn human? She is a complex character and one in the cog of the musical machine that brings a lot of humor. But she doesn’t know she’s funny. So what makes her funny and endearing? At the end of the day I found it was her honesty. She is terrified of vulnerability but the audience is so lucky to encounter her in the diner in her safe space where she CAN be vulnerable and honest. So in preparing for her I really thought of her as the turtle metaphor that is written for her character. We see the shell but we really see her come out of it and bear her soul with her fellow waitresses. Once I was in the room with the brilliant Kerstin Anderson and Porscha Shaw, I found Dawn. That was really the big piece of bringing her to life.

Do you have a favorite scene or song in the show that really stands out for you as Dawn? What makes it special?

My favorite thing I get to say in the show is “You are the queen of kindest and goodness.” I think we watch Dawn in this show really lean on her fellow cohorts and receive a lot of help from others to be more confident. It’s such a powerful moment to watch her give Jenna a slice of what she needs in that moment. To be seen fully by another human. Again I think Dawn’s honesty is her superpower. We watch her in that moment use it to help Jenna and I think it’s immensely powerful.

And of course getting to sing “When He Sees Me” is the biggest joy of the show for me.

What have been some of the biggest challenges in playing Dawn, and how have you approached overcoming them?

I think any role that brings any sort of comic relief can be a huge trap. You want to love Dawn and you want to feel for her. But you lose the audience if you mock her. It’s a tightrope you have to walk when you play a role like this. That was the biggest challenge. To make her relatable and lovable but that the comedy was based in reality and not a caricature of an anxious human. That’s what I hope I’ve achieved. Anytime I feel I get away from that I just always come back to the truth of her feelings and be fully present in the scene reacting to others. So much of Dawn’s life onstage is reacting to the people around her.

Has playing Dawn changed your perspective on any personal or professional aspects of your life? If so, how?

Well I think it’s been a big learning experience to play Dawn because “When He Sees Me” scares me so much! It’s a deceivingly hard song. There are a lot of bits within bits. There are a lot of lyrics. There is a lot of stage to cover physically in a short amount of time. And vocally it’s a beast of a song. So feeling her anxiety and anxiousness in that moment comes very easily to me. She conquers a huge fear within the song expressing these deep inside thoughts to her friends. And I have learned a big professional lesson of diving off the cliff and believing in myself which is conquering a big fear we all have as actors. So Dawn’s bravery has become my bravery.

Waitress is known for its themes of self-discovery and empowerment. What message or feeling do you hope the audience takes away from the show, especially through Dawn's character?

I think that the theme of the show that stands out most to me is community. Jenna has found herself in a dark, dark place with seemingly no way out and she finds the strength she hasn’t been able to find for herself through those around her that believe in her. It’s a reminder that no one is ever alone in this world and through community and connection you can always find your way back home.

Are there any actors or artists you look up to or who have influenced your approach to your craft? How have they inspired you?

Oh wow so many! I am of the theatre generation that was deeply inspired by the work of Sutton Foster, Laura Benanti, Kelli O’Hara, LaChanze, Stephanie J. Block, Lea Salonga. It was a time when social media wasn’t around but YouTube had just launched and I would sit at home and watch hours bootlegs of all of these dynamic, strong, powerhouse women who were starring in shows and leading companies. I have worked my entire career to find that strength as a woman in this business and be someone who inspires others through professionalism but more importantly - kindness.

What are your long-term goals or dreams within the theatre or entertainment industry? How does your role as Dawn fit into your broader vision for your career?

Well thre are many goals and dreams. But I’ve learned a lot recently that giving into the power of the universe and letting it lead me is the most powerful way to navigate this kind of career. In tandem with hard work of course. I am always just trying to choose “the next right thing” or just take “the next logical step.” Of course I have dreams of Broadway and all the usual theatre goals. But these days I just want to work every job that comes my way with sense of confidence and leadership that makes me feel proud when it’s over. That will lead me where I’m ultimately meant to be.

Oh and not every thought needs to be an outside thought. That’s a big one.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting out in the acting world? Is there a piece of wisdom you’ve picked up along the way that has been especially valuable?

Don’t be afraid to fail. Fail forward. You will and you have to. It’s part of life. And you will also win and it will feel marvelous. The fear holds you back. Lead with kindness and vulnerability and failing will stop seeming so scary. Look up anything Jack Plotnick when it comes to mental health surrounding auditions and getting rid of your self doubt. He is a genius.

Are there any upcoming projects or roles you’re excited about? How does your experience with Waitress influence your future career choices?

I am very lucky to have lots coming up to look forward to. More comedic roles for me to finish out this year. My experience in Waitress gave me a huge reminder of what I am capable of. I was on a long hiatus when I auditioned for Waitress and taking that chance on myself has lead to a 180 and resurgence of my career. So I learned to take the chance. And thank goodness I did.

