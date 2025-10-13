Interview: Mark Ivy of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Houston audiences are in for a treat as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returns to Theatre Under the Stars, featuring one of the city’s favorite comedic performers—Mark Ivy—reprising his beloved role as William Barfée. Known for his quirky brilliance, quick wit, and (of course) the “magic foot,” Barfée has long been an audience favorite in this hilarious and heartfelt musical about the pressures and peculiarities of growing up.

For Ivy, returning to the role feels like coming home in more ways than one. After playing Barfée several years ago, he’s back in Houston, surrounded by familiar faces, under the direction of TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges, who originally choreographed the show on Broadway. In our conversation, Ivy reflects on rediscovering Barfée’s heart beneath the humor, the joy of audience interaction, and why embracing your uniqueness might be the secret to finding your place in the world.

You’re returning to Houston to once again play William Barfée—what’s it like stepping back into this character?

I’m feeling a myriad of different emotions - most of them extreme excitement! I get to do one of my favorite shows, with some of my best friends in the world, I’m back home for a time being, and I get to eat all of the queso I can get my hands on!

Adell Ehrhorn and The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

How has your interpretation of Barfée evolved since the last time you played him?

That’s a great question. I guess I would say I have a better understanding of Barfée and where the core of him comes from. I’d also say as the years go by I feel like as actors we grow and become more confident in our craft and what we do. So even though it’s only been about 3 or 4 years since I last did The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, I feel like I know the show in a way where I can go into rehearsal and have fun and make the best choices for this production!

Do you find new layers in the character each time you perform him, or does it feel like slipping into a familiar groove?

Yes, of course! Well, I think it will be a good mixture of both. Of course, it’s going to be naturally different because it’s a different production and a different cast. The wonderful thing about this show is that it can change from night to night with the audience spellers and what they bring to the bee, so I am looking forward to discovering new choices while still being the Barfée I know and love!

Gemini Quintos and The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" height="401" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2392159/Spelling%20Bee_Gemini%20Quintos%20and%20The%20Cast%20of%20The%2025th%20Annual%20Putnam%20County%20Spelling%20Bee_Rehearsal%20(2).jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="550" /> Gemini Quintos and The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

William Barfée is such a unique, quirky character. What do you enjoy most about portraying him?

I love getting to play the heart underneath the hard surface. He’s definitely unique and quirky, but underneath that brash exterior I think he really just wants to relate to the other spellers.

The “magic foot” is one of Barfée’s defining traits—how do you bring that bit of physical comedy to life on stage?

Oof. Through lots of practice and slick shoes haha. I’ve got a lot of gravity to move around so wish me luck!

Dan Knechtges and The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a show with a lot of audience interaction and improvisation. Do you have a favorite memory of a surprising or funny moment that happened during a past performance?

That’s actually the part I’m looking forward to the most with this go around! The last time I did it was just when theatres were opening up again and so we could only interact with the audience from afar so I’m eager to have that aspect of it in this production. I love improv and I can’t wait explore that part of the show!

The show blends comedy with heartfelt moments about growing up and finding your place. What do you think keeps it so resonant with audiences?

I think it resonates with a lot of theatergoers because we see ourselves in these spellers. The awkward phases, the wants, it’s hard to watch this show and not relate to something.

Mark Ivy and the Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

How does working with this TUTS cast and creative team bring a fresh energy to the production?

I LOVE working with everyone at TUTS, it’s the best of the best in town! Dan Knechtges originally choreographed The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway. I couldn’t think of a better person to be at the helm of our show than him. He knows these characters and he knows how this show should be played to get the best out of us!

What first drew you to musical theatre, and do you see any of yourself in Barfée?

I have always loved making people laugh. Add that with loving to sing and dance and it was and has always been a natural fit for me. I think if I can tie anything to relate to Barfée it would be that I love the things I love and that I’m sort of a self-professed nerd in that regard - I love sci-fi and fantasy and such. And where I may not have such a tough exterior, I do have a big heart which I think Barfée does too.

TUTS Staff and the Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

You’ve had a wide-ranging career—how does this role compare to others you’ve played?

Well, I definitely have a lot of fun with Barfée, but I would probably say that this show has a unique rhythm and the stamina to do this show has to be on point.

If you were in a spelling bee, what word would you hope never comes up?

I like to think that I’m a good speller, so no specific word comes to mind haha. But sometimes I slip on the “I before E except after C” rule - so maybe something like that? I know there has got to be some word that I’m forgetting that always gives me trouble.

If you could give one piece of advice to the ‘real-life’ William Barfées out there—the kids who feel a little different but have something special to offer—what would it be?

That your uniqueness and individuality is your superpower. If everyone was alike the world would be a boring place. Be proud of who you are and have confidence in yourself and the world will be your oyster.