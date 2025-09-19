Interview: Christy Watkins of FREUD'S LAST SESSION at A.D. Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.D. Players continues its tradition of thought-provoking theatre with Freud’s Last Session, a play that imagines an extraordinary meeting between Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, and C.S. Lewis, the beloved author and Christian apologist. As the two men wrestle with questions of faith, reason, and the meaning of life on the brink of World War II, audiences are invited into a dialogue that feels strikingly relevant to our own polarized times. We spoke with Christy Watkins, who brings this intellectual and emotional journey to life on stage, about the play’s enduring resonance, the challenges of embodying such weighty historical figures, and the importance of listening across differences.

What drew you to Freud’s Last Session, and what excited you most about being part of this production?

Our world has always been rich in debate, but far too often, these discussions turn into contests where the goal is simply to prove the other side wrong. Genuine listening--the willingness to truly understand where someone else is coming from--is rare. That's what draws me to this play. It models a respectful dialogue between two people with opposing viewpoints, where both individuals engage honestly and openly with one another, even in the face of profound disagreement. That level of respect and mutual understanding is something I deeply admire and am excited to bring to life on stage.

The play imagines a meeting between Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis. What do you think makes this imagined conversation so powerful for today’s audiences?

Though this is an imagined conversation, the worldviews presented are very familiar to today’s audience. Freud, the atheist who staunchly believed in science, and Lewis, a former atheist who later converted to Christianity, represent two perspectives that we still see echoed across the internet and in today’s media. What’s truly powerful here is that we rarely see these opposing views approached with intellectual respect. In today’s polarized world, it’s almost unheard of to witness two people, so firmly entrenched in their beliefs, coming together to listen, to understand, and to engage without attempting to change each other’s minds. That’s a critical element that seems to be missing in today’s discourse, and it’s something this play beautifully explores.

What kind of research or preparation did you do to step into this story, given the historical weight of its characters and ideas?

I spent a significant amount of time researching the historical context of the play. Set at the dawn of World War II, it was essential to understand the political and social climate of the time, as well as how the scars of World War I had impacted these two men. I also dove into the personal lives and intellectual journeys of both Freud and Lewis, trying to understand not just their ideas, but the human experiences that shaped them. Beyond that, most of my preparation involved working closely with the script, imagining the world of the play, visualizing the moments, and finding the most effective ways to communicate the story on stage.

Did working on this production shift or deepen your perspective on Freud, Lewis, or the nature of belief?

This process has been a fascinating journey. Through in-depth conversations and rehearsals, we've found ourselves delving into the philosophical and theological ideas presented in the play. It’s been enriching to see both Freud’s and Lewis’s worldviews through a more empathetic lens, and to identify places where we, as a team, can relate to both perspectives. It’s deepened my understanding of the complexity of belief and the ways in which personal experiences shape our understanding of the world.

A.D. Players often explores works that wrestle with deep moral and spiritual questions. How does Freud’s Last Session align with the company’s mission?

At A.D. Players, we strive to tell stories that challenge, uplift, and move us toward something greater than ourselves—toward the Kingdom of God. Freud’s Last Session aligns perfectly with that mission. The play invites us into a deep and respectful conversation between two men who are at the pinnacle of intellectual rigor but who differ fundamentally in their views on life, faith, and reason. Through this dialogue, we see how meaningful conversation, conducted with dignity and openness, can spark new insights, provoke change, and even transform lives. It beautifully captures the power of respectful, thoughtful engagement.

How have rehearsals been in terms of balancing the intellectual rigor of the script with the emotional stakes of the characters?

Rehearsals have been a slow, steady process. We blocked the show in just two days to allow ourselves the space to really dig into the material. Often, we find ourselves working through just 5 pages a day, stopping to discuss the philosophical underpinnings, character motivations, and emotional beats. It’s been a collaborative effort where everyone has contributed, and the dialogue around the text has been just as important as the physical staging. Balancing the intellectual with the emotional requires us to be deeply present in both aspects, and it’s a rewarding challenge.

What do you hope audiences walk away thinking or feeling after experiencing this play?

I hope audiences leave reflecting on how we engage with those who hold different beliefs or perspectives. We can’t truly impact someone’s life by forcefully asserting our own views without first considering their experiences, their struggles, and their point of view. Real change comes through relationships, through the respectful exchange of ideas, where both sides listen as much as they speak. I hope people leave thinking about how they can improve their own dialogues and interactions with others, especially in a world that often values winning over understanding.

What excites you most about the future of theater at A.D. Players and your place in it?

Having been with A.D. Players for over 20 years, I’ve watched the company grow in so many exciting ways. What excites me most right now is that we are actively commissioning new plays—creating original works that reflect the stories we want to tell and the values we hold dear. It’s thrilling to be part of that process, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the development of fresh, compelling work that will resonate with our audiences for years to come.