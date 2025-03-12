Interview: Auston Henderson of HAMILTON at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Few musicals have left an impact as profound as Hamilton, and for Auston Charles Henderson, being part of the show is nothing short of a dream come true. A Houston native, Henderson has taken the stage in the Hamilton Angelica Tour, bringing his passion and talent to nationwide audiences.

When he received his first audition for the production, Henderson’s journey to Hamilton was a whirlwind of callbacks, rehearsals, and personal growth. Now, as he returns to Houston to perform at the Hobby Center—the very place that once inspired his own love of theatre—he reflects on what it means to come home, the joys and challenges of touring, and the deep connection he feels to a show that has reshaped the landscape of musical theatre.

In our conversation, Henderson shares his experiences on the road, his favorite moments in the production, and the mentors who shaped his artistic path. He also offers advice to young performers hoping to follow in his footsteps, proving that with hard work and determination, dreams really can come true.

How did you come to join the Hamilton Angelica Tour, and what was the audition process like for such an iconic production?

I got a self tape audition for Hamilton back in November 2023 to audition for the role of Burr. This was my first time auditioning for the show. I sent in my audition and got a call back audition in December in NYC. I flew to NYC in January to do my first callback and got called back again to do the dance portion of the audition. Once I got back home I ended up getting three more self tape requests to audition for other characters. After I got those sent in I found out at the end of January that I had booked the show. Unlike most, my process was kind of a quick, easy process. Many rounds of auditioning and self tapes but it all happened so fast.

Touring can be both exciting and challenging. What has been your favorite part of being on the road with Hamilton, and what helps you stay grounded?

My favorite part of being on tour is seeing all of the amazing places I've never been to before. We have only hit our halfway mark and I have seen and done so many bucket list things. The thing that keeps me grounded on tour is a routine. Having a set routine and the personal items that make you happy and make it home no matter where you go. For me it is my French press, my favorite sun blanket, my sound bowl and candles

Company of the HAMILTON National Tour

Photo by Joan Marcus 2024

The musical has had a profound impact on audiences worldwide. What does it mean to you to be part of a show that has reshaped the landscape of musical theatre?

Being a part of this show means the absolute world. Words can't describe how humbled and grateful I am. I knew one day I had to be a part of it. This show represents culture. Culture that I grew up in and with and that is very near and dear to me. The representation of black and brown people and our culture is revolutionary. As a singer/songwriter I have so much love & respect for the bridge that Hamilton built between the pop world and theatre.

Tyler Fauntleroy, Jimmie J.J Jeter, and Company in the HAMILTON National Tour - Photo by Joan Marcus

Do you have a favorite moment or number in the show that you look forward to performing every night?

Every night as M5 I look forward to doing the Schuyler Sisters. It is my absolute favorite number. I also love Reynolds Pamphlet because it is a moment to just let loose and have fun! When I'm on for George Washington, I look forward to singing One Last Time.

Tyler Fauntleroy and Company in the HAMILTON National Tour

Photo by Joan Marcus

Have there been any audience reactions or interactions that have stood out to you while on tour?

The reactions that stick out to me are the people that sing-a-long. When I see them in the audience jammin' out and singing it just brings so much joy. I always love the applause and reactions to "Immigrants, we get the job done" too.

How has being part of Hamilton influenced you as both an artist and a person?

Hamilton inspires me to create more and write more music. To see how Alexander Hamilton built himself from the ground up and how big of a writer and creator he truly was is nothing short of inspiring. As a person, Hamilton has taught me so many things about myself. Hamilton has shown me that I am capable of more than I could even imagine. It has made me studious and inspired. It has made me believe in myself and have confidence in myself. M5 is a tough track because not only do I do the show eight times a week but I also am in rehearsals and have to know and perfect three other principal tracks.

Now that you're performing on a national tour, what does it mean to return to Houston with Hamilton?

The feelings returning home with Hamilton are immense, overwhelming. Words can't describe how amazing I feel. The Hobby Center was my Broadway. It's where I saw my first professional theatre show. I took classes at TUTS and performed all around downtown but never at The Hobby Center. This is a complete dream come true and I am so grateful and full. I also didn't know how much I needed to return home. Being on the road is tough, so to have my family close by, to know the area and have familiarity and comfort has given me peace, ease, and came at the right time.

(11) (l-r) Lauren Mariasoosay and Tyler Fauntleroy in the HAMILTON National Tour Photo by Joan Marcus

Are there any places in Houston that hold special significance for you—whether theatre spaces, restaurants, or hangout spots?

Besides The Hobby Center, The Houston Rodeo holds a very dear spot in my heart. The movie Selena inspired me to perform when I was 2 years old. I'll never forget her performing at the Rodeo in that opening scene. I went up to my parents immediately after and said "That's what I want to do" and I never gave up on that dream. Growing up the rodeo was a huge tradition in my community and something we always looked forward to. We happen to be in town at the same time the Rodeo is happening and I am so looking forward to going with my cast and crew mates.

Jimmie J.J Jeter in the HAMILTON National Tour

Photo by Joan Marcus

Were there any local theatre companies, teachers, or mentors in Houston who played a pivotal role in your development as a performer?

So many people and places have influenced and impacted my life. TUTS, Class ACT Productions, TMEA, UIL, my choir teachers Denise Eaton, David Landgrebe, Amy Lewis. My theatre teachers Sammy Green and Blythe Kirkwood. These mentors are the reason I am where I am today. They trained me, pushed me, gave me all the technique, tools, knowledge and encouragement to make it in this industry.

Justin Matthew Sargent in the HAMILTON National Tour

Photo by Joan Marcus

What advice would you give to young performers who dream of being part of a groundbreaking production like Hamilton?

It will always sound cliche because it's true but never give up on your dreams!!! Anything is possible if you work as hard as you can, believe in yourself, and dream big and bigger. Trust your timing and your journey only. Never compare yourself or your journey. There were times I wanted to give up and thought I wasn't going to make it but look at me now. I am a walking testament to never give up and this is only the beginning. I am just a country boy from Texas and if I can do it, you can do it too.

A.D. Weaver and Company in the HAMILTON National Tour

Photo by Joan Marcus

As Auston Charles Henderson continues his journey with the Hamilton Angelica Tour, his passion for storytelling and performance shines through in every city he visits. From the thrill of being onstage to the personal fulfillment of returning home to Houston, his experience is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and the transformative power of theatre.

With deep gratitude for the mentors and experiences that shaped him, Henderson now stands as an inspiration to young artists dreaming of their own Broadway-bound futures. As he brings Hamilton to life eight times a week, he also carries with him a reminder that anything is possible with hard work, belief in oneself, and an unwavering commitment to the craft.

Houston may be just one stop on this incredible journey, but for Henderson, it’s a full-circle moment—proof that dreams planted at home can grow into something extraordinary on the biggest stages. You can find Auston on Instagram @austonnotusa

