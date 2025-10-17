Interview: Ashlyn Evans of MUD ROW at STAGES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row is a powerful story about legacy, reconciliation, and the unshakable ties that bind families together. Set across two generations of women in one Pennsylvania home, the play explores how the past continues to echo through the present. At STAGES, actor Ashlyn Evans takes on the role of Toshi, a woman fighting to rebuild her life while wrestling with family history, addiction, and the hope of redemption. Evans brings a fierce honesty and emotional depth to the role, capturing both Toshi’s rough edges and her quiet strength.

In this conversation, Evans shares what drew her to the character, how she approached Morisseau’s lyrical language, and what Mud Row has taught her about forgiveness, resilience, and the beauty of starting over.

What first drew you to Toshi, and what about her resonated with you personally?

Dominique’s description of Toshi immediately drew me to her. I love when I get the chance to play a character with fiery energy. But Toshi has so many different levels to her. She’s stubborn and rough around the edges, but also has this wisdom that comes from a hard life. This character resonates with me through her hardheadedness, and her strong will to carve out a new path of existence for herself.

How has working with her language affected your performance?

I am of the opinion that Dominique’s writing style is akin to Shakespeare. It has this rhythm and flow that makes it feel almost classical. So I approached this script in the same way I would any Shakespearean text. There are specific words or phrases that need emphasis, and certain moments that require stillness and silence. Throughout the process I have explored the pacing of the show and the tempo rhythm of Toshi that stays within the flow of the writing. I can feel it and hear it when I’m off rhythm and in the same way when I’m right on the mark. It’s been wonderful to experience first hand.

How do you navigate her tension between wanting to honor the past and create her own future?'

Toshi is in a constant internal battle from top to bottom of the show. She is optimistic about the future and change, but at the same time she is afraid of having to confront the past in order to make it to a brighter future. I feel like we can all relate to this. I spent a lot of time in the script and a lot of time with my director, Rachel Dickson, and assistant director, Tevyn Washington, about where that tension sits in her body, what it looks like manifested in each moment, and how it affects her mood and actions throughout the show. As far as how I do it? By the grace of God. I know the character so well at this point, I just give it up to the Big Man upstairs and go with the flow.

Are there particular scenes or moments in the play that have challenged or surprised you during rehearsals?

Oh definitely. The biggest challenge I’ve faced during rehearsals is finding that roughness that comes from a lifestyle of homelessness, past addiction, and desperation. It’s hard for me to imagine what it must be like to live life constantly looking over your shoulder. Playing this role has made me realize how truly blessed I am. And I am honored to be able to bring this character to life for audiences. Especially in such a large city with an equally as large homeless population. I hope audiences leave with a new understanding of what the less fortunate might be actively struggling with.

How does that spirit come through in Mud Row? (Dominique’s love for each character)

It’s so apparent from start to finish with each character. My favorite thing about this script is how she wrote these black male characters. They are loving and kind and support their women through thick and thin, which we don’t get to see very often on stage or film. She also writes strong willed black female characters that break the stereotypical mold of the mad black woman, or the make, or whatever other nonsensical stereotype that comes to mind. She puts on display dynamic relatable characters.

What has playing Toshi taught you about yourself as an artist or as a person?

Playing Toshi has been the highlight of my year. As a person, I’ve learned the importance of forgiveness. Just as we should forgive others, we also must forgive ourselves and release those feelings of shame or regret that stem from our past. We cannot move forward in life harboring the burdens of our past mistakes. And in the same way, we cannot hold those grudges against those who have transgressed against us and expect ourselves to grow. Toshi has made me face that realization head on and I feel that I am working towards a better future for myself.

How does this play fit into your own artistic path- is there something about Mud Row that feels like a milestone for you?

This is most definitely one of the most difficult roles I’ve played to date. I’m being tested as an artist and as a person constantly. It’s exactly the role I needed to push me past my limits and break out into a new realm of artistry. I’ve never played a character that experiences so many conflicting emotions in a single moment. It has been so much fun getting to explore the mind of Toshi and build her from the ground up.

How would you describe Mud Row to a person who’s never seen a Dominique Morisseau play before?

Mud Row tells the story of two sisters with opposing visions who are forced to confront their shared past when one of them inherits the family home. The play unfolds in two timelines, linking the civil rights-era struggles of the past with the present-day challenges of reentry and redemption. It explores how family, memory, and place shape who we are and who we choose to become.

What’s next for you? Any exciting projects you can announce?

Nothing that I can announce just yet, but I am excited for a little break until my next production!