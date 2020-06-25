Houston Symphony Returns to the Stage With Livestream Series
The Houston Symphony has announced its return to the stage with the concert series Live from Jones Hall-a new hour-long livestream from Jones Hall at 8 p.m. each Saturday night in July and Saturday, Aug. 1. This series will introduce audiences to diverse and engaging programs, and it will offer an intimate concert experience. The concerts will feature Symphony musicians in solo and small ensemble roles and in repertoire not often showcased on our programs, highlighting different sections of the orchestra. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders.
"Building on the success of our Living Room Series, we're excited to be able to continue with live-streamed performances," said Houston Symphony Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. "I think it will be emotional for all of us when our incredible musicians return to the Jones Hall stage after a more than three-month absence. It's a challenging time for all of us here, but one that also presents the opportunity to explore repertoire for smaller ensembles from a wide variety of composers that really gives our individual musicians a chance to shine."
The programs for the Live from Jones Hall series have been curated to allow for social distancing on stage, yet remain true to the Houston Symphony's mission to inspire and engage Greater Houston's diverse population. The programs represent audience favorite composers like Bach, Strauss, and Stravinsky while exploring repertoire from prominent composers of diverse backgrounds including Silvestre Revueltas, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price.
Based on guidance and recommendations from local health officials and the CDC, the Symphony is implementing backstage protocols for all musicians performing and staff helping with the production of these performances in addition to socially distanced musicians and no in-person audience in attendance. These protocols include keeping musicians six feet apart at all times, as well as when they are onstage performing; requiring the use of protective masks in common areas; and regular testing and screening for all musicians and backstage staff.
Each week's performance is now on sale for $10 online at houstonsymphony.org/livefromjoneshall. Ticket holders receive a private link to enjoy the live performance in the comfort of their homes. The Symphony encourages fans to consider purchasing multiple tickets to share as gifts for concert-goers to remotely enjoy with family and friends. Live from Jones Hall is made possible in part to support provided by Barbara J. Burger, and Robin Angly and Miles Smith.
Houston Symphony Live from Jones Hall
BACH, PRICE & JANÁČEK
Saturday, July 11
Yoonshin Song, violin and leader
Yue Bao, conductor (Janáček)
Price: Andante moderato from String Quartet in G major
Yoonshin Song, violin and leader
Muchen Hsieh, violin
Joan Derhovsepian, viola
Brinton Averil Smith, cello
Janáček: Capriccio for Piano and Chamber Ensemble
Scott Holshouser, piano and harpsichord
Judy Dines, flute
Ian Mayton, horn
John Parker, trumpet
Allen Barnhill, trombone
Bradley White, trombone
Phillip Freeman, trombone
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046
Jonathan Fischer, oboe
Colin Gatwood, oboe
Anne Leek, oboe
William VerMeulen, horn
Brian Thomas, horn
Yoonshin Song, violin
Bach: Cantata for Trumpet and Strings, BWV 147 ("Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring")
Mark Hughes, trumpet
MOZART & STRAUSS
Saturday, July 18
Yue Bao, conductor (Strauss)
Strauss: Metamorphosen, Study for 23 Solo Strings
Mozart: Wind Serenade in E flat major
Jonathan Fischer, oboe
Colin Gatwood, oboe
Thomas Legrand, clarinet
Alexander Potiomkin, clarinet
Isaac Schultz, bassoon
Elise Wagner, bassoon
William Ver Meulen, horn
Ian Mayton, horn
DEBUSSY, JOPLIN, ABREU & MORE
Saturday, July 25
Handel: "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" from Solomon
D. Hall: Escape Velocity
Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Movement II (percussion)
Gervaise: Dances of the French Renaissance
Cage: Third Construction
Joplin: The Easy Winners
Abreu: Tico Tico
MENDELSSOHN, STRAVINSKY & REVUELTAS
Saturday, August 1
Revueltas: Ocho Por Radio
Alexander Potiomkin, clarinet
Rian Craypo, bassoon
Mark Hughes, trumpet
Matthew Strauss, percussion
MuChen Hsieh, violin
Annie Chen, violin
Christopher French, cello
Burke Shaw, bass
Stravinsky: Wind Octet
Aralee Dorough, flute
Thomas LeGrand, clarinet
Rian Craypo, bassoon
Elise Wagner, bassoon
John Parker, trumpet
Richard Harris, trumpet
Brad White, trombone
Phillip Freeman, trombone
Mendelssohn: Sinfonia No. 7 in D minor
The Houston Symphony invites people to follow their social media pages and visit houstonsymphony.org/listenathome for daily, free content updates including musician videos, blogs, archival audio and video performances, and more.