Houston Symphony Returns to the Stage With Livestream Series

The Houston Symphony has announced its return to the stage with the concert series Live from Jones Hall-a new hour-long livestream from Jones Hall at 8 p.m. each Saturday night in July and Saturday, Aug. 1. This series will introduce audiences to diverse and engaging programs, and it will offer an intimate concert experience. The concerts will feature Symphony musicians in solo and small ensemble roles and in repertoire not often showcased on our programs, highlighting different sections of the orchestra. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders.

"Building on the success of our Living Room Series, we're excited to be able to continue with live-streamed performances," said Houston Symphony Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. "I think it will be emotional for all of us when our incredible musicians return to the Jones Hall stage after a more than three-month absence. It's a challenging time for all of us here, but one that also presents the opportunity to explore repertoire for smaller ensembles from a wide variety of composers that really gives our individual musicians a chance to shine."

The programs for the Live from Jones Hall series have been curated to allow for social distancing on stage, yet remain true to the Houston Symphony's mission to inspire and engage Greater Houston's diverse population. The programs represent audience favorite composers like Bach, Strauss, and Stravinsky while exploring repertoire from prominent composers of diverse backgrounds including Silvestre Revueltas, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price.

Based on guidance and recommendations from local health officials and the CDC, the Symphony is implementing backstage protocols for all musicians performing and staff helping with the production of these performances in addition to socially distanced musicians and no in-person audience in attendance. These protocols include keeping musicians six feet apart at all times, as well as when they are onstage performing; requiring the use of protective masks in common areas; and regular testing and screening for all musicians and backstage staff.

Each week's performance is now on sale for $10 online at houstonsymphony.org/livefromjoneshall. Ticket holders receive a private link to enjoy the live performance in the comfort of their homes. The Symphony encourages fans to consider purchasing multiple tickets to share as gifts for concert-goers to remotely enjoy with family and friends. Live from Jones Hall is made possible in part to support provided by Barbara J. Burger, and Robin Angly and Miles Smith.

Houston Symphony Live from Jones Hall

BACH, PRICE & JANÁČEK

Saturday, July 11

Yoonshin Song, violin and leader

Yue Bao, conductor (Janáček)

Price: Andante moderato from String Quartet in G major

Yoonshin Song, violin and leader

Muchen Hsieh, violin

Joan Derhovsepian, viola

Brinton Averil Smith, cello

Janáček: Capriccio for Piano and Chamber Ensemble

Scott Holshouser, piano and harpsichord

Judy Dines, flute

Ian Mayton, horn

John Parker, trumpet

Allen Barnhill, trombone

Bradley White, trombone

Phillip Freeman, trombone

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

Colin Gatwood, oboe

Anne Leek, oboe

William VerMeulen, horn

Brian Thomas, horn

Yoonshin Song, violin

Bach: Cantata for Trumpet and Strings, BWV 147 ("Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring")

Mark Hughes, trumpet

MOZART & STRAUSS

Saturday, July 18

Yue Bao, conductor (Strauss)

Strauss: Metamorphosen, Study for 23 Solo Strings

Mozart: Wind Serenade in E flat major

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

Colin Gatwood, oboe

Thomas Legrand, clarinet

Alexander Potiomkin, clarinet

Isaac Schultz, bassoon

Elise Wagner, bassoon

William Ver Meulen, horn

Ian Mayton, horn

DEBUSSY, JOPLIN, ABREU & MORE

Saturday, July 25

Handel: "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" from Solomon

D. Hall: Escape Velocity

Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, Movement II (percussion)

Gervaise: Dances of the French Renaissance

Cage: Third Construction

Joplin: The Easy Winners

Abreu: Tico Tico

MENDELSSOHN, STRAVINSKY & REVUELTAS

Saturday, August 1

Revueltas: Ocho Por Radio

Alexander Potiomkin, clarinet

Rian Craypo, bassoon

Mark Hughes, trumpet

Matthew Strauss, percussion

MuChen Hsieh, violin

Annie Chen, violin

Christopher French, cello

Burke Shaw, bass

Stravinsky: Wind Octet

Aralee Dorough, flute

Thomas LeGrand, clarinet

Rian Craypo, bassoon

Elise Wagner, bassoon

John Parker, trumpet

Richard Harris, trumpet

Brad White, trombone

Phillip Freeman, trombone

Mendelssohn: Sinfonia No. 7 in D minor

The Houston Symphony invites people to follow their social media pages and visit houstonsymphony.org/listenathome for daily, free content updates including musician videos, blogs, archival audio and video performances, and more.

