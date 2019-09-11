Houston Symphony Offers All-Stravinsky Program and First-Ever Livestream

Houston Symphony Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada launches the 2019-20 Classical Season with an all-Stravinsky program, Stravinsky's Firebird at 8 p.m., Sept. 19 and 21, and 2:30 p.m., Sept. 22 in Jones Hall. The Houston Symphony is livestreaming the Sunday matinee performance of the classical subscription concert-marking its first-ever online video broadcast of a concert.

Celebrating his sixth season as Music Director, Orozco-Estrada opens the program with Stravinsky's Scherzo fantastique, an inventive work inspired by the buzzing lifecycle of bees. Renowned for his superb musicianship and the integrity of his playing, violin virtuoso Leonidas Kavakos then takes center stage in Stravinsky's playful and invigorating Violin Concerto.

The concert's zenith comes as Orozco-Estrada leads the orchestra in Stravinsky's full ballet score of the vibrant and fiery orchestral masterpiece, The Firebird. "I wanted to perform the whole thing so that we can enjoy the whole story, even without a ballet, through the colors," Orozco-Estrada told the Houston Chronicle. "It's like painting with music."

Stravinsky's Firebird, part of the Frost Bank Gold Classics series with additional support from the General and Mrs. Maurice Hirsh Memorial Concert Fund, takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.





