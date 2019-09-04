Houston Symphony Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Concert

The Houston Symphony honors Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual free Fiesta Sinfónica concert, which this year features Mexican soprano Yunuet Laguna and Portuguese-American conductor Jacomo Bairos in a program that highlights the vibrant music of Cuba, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Current music director of the Amarillo Symphony and artistic director of Miami's forward-thinking Nu Deco Ensemble, the charismatic Bairos returns to the Houston Symphony to lead the orchestra through a colorful, multicultural program with a special emphasis on the music of Cuba. In addition to Gershwin's popular Cuban Overture, the concert also features several delightful, dance-inspired works by Ernesto Lecuona, one of Cuba's most important composers in the first half of the 20th century.

The concert also marks Laguna's Houston Symphony debut. One of Mexico's most promising young sopranos, Laguna recently wowed a Houston audience with her performance at Houston Grand Opera's Concert of Arias in February, winning the Ana MaríA Martinez Encouragement Award. She is now a new member of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, one of the world's most prestigious training grounds for young singers. With the Houston Symphony, she performs works that showcase her gorgeous voice, including "¿Que te importa que no venga?" from the Spanish Zarzuela Los Claveles and "Despuis le jour" from Charpentier's Louise, a classic soprano showpiece.

Fiesta Sinfónica takes place at the Houston Symphony Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets are available at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

Fiesta Sinfonica is made possible through the support of Chevron and United Airlines, the Houston Symphony's official airline. Additional support provided by Univision 45 and Amor 106.5FM, our Hispanic media partner.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You