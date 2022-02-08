Houston Early Music to Present Recorder Player Tabea Debus

Houston Early Music will present recorder artist Tabea Debus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Live Oaks Friends Meeting House, 1318 W. 26th St. in Houston, 77008.

Described as a "charismatic virtuoso," Debus is constantly exploring the horizons of music for recorder and has played widely across Europe and Asia, along with Colombia and the United States. The award-winning artist is a regular guest on BBC Radio 3's "In Tune and Early Music Show," and she has released five solo discs. In 2019, Debus was a winner of the Concert Artists Guild (CAG) International Competition, and she is now on the CAG roster.

Debus' American tour, Ohrwurm, explores how popular tunes and dances "wormed their way" into many aspects of music-making in 17th- and 18th-century Europe.

Debus will be accompanied by lutenist Alon Sariel, also a mandolinist and conductor. Sariel has toured in Asia, Europe, the U.S., Mexico, South America and South Africa. He resides in Hanover, Germany, where he is musical director of the international Baroque orchestra Concerto Foscari and a founding member of the quartet, PRISMA.

Purchase tickets at https://houstonearlymusic.ludus.com.