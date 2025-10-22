Houston Chamber Choir To Present TAPESTRY: CHRISTMAS AT THE VILLA At The Chapel Of Villa De Matel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Betsy Cook Weber, returns to the breathtaking Chapel of Villa de Matel for its beloved annual holiday concert series, Tapestry: Christmas at the Villa, on Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025. The performances will weave together a global selection of carols and songs celebrating peace, hope, and goodwill to all.

Now in its 25th season of holiday performances, Christmas at the Villa remains one of Houston’s most anticipated seasonal traditions. This year’s program pays tribute to the Villa de Matel’s centennial, honoring the Sisters of Charity, whose international roots are reflected in a tapestry of carols from their countries of origin. The Chamber Choir will be joined by the Treble Choir of Houston and the Houston Bronze Ensemble for this rich musical celebration set in one of the city’s most stunning architectural treasures.

Founded by Weber, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir features 24 professional singers from leading music programs across the country, including the Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory, and University of Houston’s Moores School of Music. Members have performed in festivals, operas, and concert halls throughout the U.S. and abroad.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Location: Chapel at Villa de Matel, 6150 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023

Tickets: $10 for students, $50 general admission. Discounts available for seniors, military, and educators. Tickets may be purchased online at HoustonChamberChoir.org.

Parking: Free on-site parking is available through the main gate on Lawndale Street. Golf cart shuttles will be provided between the lot and the chapel.

Only subscription holders are guaranteed seating for these annually sold-out concerts.