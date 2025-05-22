Houston Chamber Choir Season Finale Celebrates Founder Robert Simpson's Legacy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Houston Chamber Choir will present Gather ‘Round on Saturday, May 31, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, concluding its 2024–2025 season, From Startup to Standout, with a special tribute to its Founder and Artistic Director, Robert Simpson.

This performance marks Simpson's final regular season concert with the choir, capping three decades of transformative leadership that established the ensemble as a Grammy Award-winning powerhouse in the choral world, both here and abroad.

Conducted by Simpson, Gather ‘Round promises to be a heartfelt evening of music and memories. Expect to hear some of the Choir's most cherished songs from over the years, as Simpson and the singers demonstrate why they are a Grammy Award-winning choral ensemble.

“My wife, Marianna, and I began the Houston Chamber Choir with the dream of bringing together our area's finest vocal musicians to form a fully professional choral ensemble that would become a permanent part of Houston's vibrant arts scene,” says Simpson. “We now step down with an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the privilege of pursuing our dream for 30 years in the company of so many talented musicians, dedicated staff and board members, and generous and loyal supporters. We will follow the Choir's continued growth under the direction of Dr. Betsy Weber with pleasure and pride.”

“Thirty years ago, Robert Simpson set out to create a gift for his adopted city of Houston: a professional choral ensemble capable of performing a vast repertoire at the highest artistic level,” says Richard Kellogg, Houston Chamber Choir Board President. “He assembled 24 exceptional singers—12 women and 12 men—through rigorous auditions and relentless rehearsals. Every detail demanded attention: showcasing the Choir's artistry, engaging diverse audiences, securing concert venues, and navigating behind-the-scenes challenges, including the ongoing need for funding.”

“Today, the Houston Chamber Choir is celebrated for its technical brilliance and mastery of a vocal repertory spanning seven centuries,” Kellogg continues. “Above all, it is cherished for the beauty of its sound. Maestro Simpson has given Houston a world-class treasure, and it has been our honor to support his vision. We salute him and wish him Godspeed.”

Simpson founded the Houston Chamber Choir in 1995 with just a handful of singers, including his wife, educator and choral professional Marianna Parnas-Simpson. Under his visionary leadership, the Choir has flourished artistically, culminating in a Grammy Award in 2020 for "Best Choral Performance" for its Signum Records recording of Duruflé: Complete Choral Works, featuring the music of 20th-century French composer Maurice Duruflé.

Beyond this crowning achievement, the Houston Chamber Choir has premiered several important new works under Simpson's direction, including Desert Places by Pierre Jalbert, Circlesong by Bob Chilcott, and Daniel Knaggs' Two Streams and The Joyful Mysteries. The choir also presented the regional premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered. Simpson and the Choir have been recognized with prestigious awards such as Chorus America's Michael Korn Founders Award for Development of the Professional Choral Art and the Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence.

Due to high community interest in honoring Simpson's legacy, the concert is expected to sell out. Following his departure from the Choir after a summer tour in Scandinavia, Simpson will continue his musical and academic work as Canon for Music at Christ Church Cathedral and as an Adjunct Lecturer of Church Music at Rice University's Shepherd School of Music.

Concert Details:

WHAT: Houston Chamber Choir's 2024–2025 season finale, Gather ‘Round — Robert Simpson's final concert as Artistic Director

WHEN: Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

PARKING: Free parking is available in the church lot or garage.

TICKETS: $10–$45. Tickets can be purchased at houstonchamberchoir.org/2024-2025-season/gather-round. Discounted tickets are available for students, military members, and seniors (65+).

For more information, visit HoustonChamberChoir.org or call 713-224-5566.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 16% Hamilton - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds