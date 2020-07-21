Houston Ballet Cancels 2020 Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Houston Ballet has announced that it is cancelling its 2020 production of "The Nutcracker."

The production typically brings in $5 million of revenue a year, Houston Chronicle reports.

The company also announced that it has laid off 30% of its full-time staff and put its 61 dancers and more than 60 musicians on extended leave until performances are able to resume.

When the dancers are able to return, they will be staggered for their safety, said company spokesperson Jacalyn Lawton.

