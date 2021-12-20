Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Playhouse 1960's GYPSY Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ellie Williams / Dylan Burke - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 27%

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 19%

Jenny Moyado - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 9%

Melody Johnson - TARZAN - Stage Right 7%

Dana Welch - ROCK OF AGES - Spark 3%

Berkley Jones Mills - TUCK EVERLASTING - Inspiration Stage 3%

Elsa Moen - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 3%

Keith Herrmann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park players 3%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Alexandra Casey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Comapany 3%

Melody Johnson - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 2%

Monroe Moore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Ent. 2%

Justin Ray & Erica Gallegos - WEST SIDE STORY - National Youth Theater 2%

Jodie Schrier - FOOTLOOSE - The PLayers Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Hendrickson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Cricket Pepper and Sara Preisler - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Elsa Moen - GODSPELL - Art Park Players 1%

Elsa Lammey - GODSPELL - Art Park Players 1%

Keith Hermann - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Door Inc. 1%

Aisha Ussery - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Melody Johnson - HEATHERS - ImagineNation Theatre 1%

Monroe Moore - GODSPELL - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 1%

Jennifer Hardin - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Cherita Judson - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:MOTHERS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Christina Keefe - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 26%

Dana Cretsinger - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 17%

Deb Preisler - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - STAGE RIGHT of Texas i 8%

Amber Stepanik - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 6%

Gail Eck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 6%

Nicole Carter - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 5%

Stage Right - TARZAN - Crighton 4%

Jennifer Plunkett - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 3%

Kristi Durant - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Owen Theater 3%

Tyonce Moore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Sam Martinez - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 3%

Dana Cretsinger - ROCK OF AGES - Spark 2%

Tyonce Moore - GODSPELL - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 2%

Leigh Anne Spell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Angelie Eggert - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 1%

Nicole Carter - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Spark 1%

Deb Preisler - PETER PAN THE MUSICAL - STAGE RIGHT of Texas 1%

Haraold Haynes - THE WIZ - TSU Theater 1%

Jennifer Hardin - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Daniel Brown - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES :MOTHERS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Jennifer Plunkett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 1%

Kristy Shackelford - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Teacake Ferguson - PRETTY FIRE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Heather Breikjern - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 1%

Cindy Vu - THE SWEET SKY BY DONNA HOLLOWAY - New Era Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dana Cretsinger - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 24%

Erica Gallegos - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 10%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right 9%

Trish Gant - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 8%

Cash Shipman - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 7%

Adam Isbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 5%

David Eck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 4%

David Eck - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 3%

Kathleen Richardson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Adam Isbell - FOOTLOOSE - Owen Theatre 3%

Sara Priesler - TARZAN - Crighton 3%

Christina Haynes - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 3%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY - Intersection Arts / MATCH 3%

Monroe Moore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 3%

Beverly Watkins - 9 TO 5 - Playhouse 1960 2%

Ray Pereira - HEATHERS - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Sloane Teagle - GODSPELL - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 2%

Anthony Boggess-Glover - RESPECT - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

David Eck - GODSPELL - Art Park Players 1%

Sara Preisler - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Ezequiel Morgan - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Calvary Entertainment 1%

Manny Cafeo - NUNSENSE - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Mitchell Greco - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Steven Fenley - TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - M.A.T.C.H. 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Desi Stephens - ROEMO & JULIET - Spark 27%

Meredith Ann Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 27%

Michael Montgomery - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 5%

John Salinger - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 1960 5%

Eric Domuret - ‚ÄúTHE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)‚Äù - Apprentice Productions 5%

Bonnie Hewett - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Sam Martinez - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 4%

Daniel Barrett - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 4%

Meredith Ann Gaines - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 3%

Lisa Garza - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 3%

Jennifer Hardin - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: MOTHERS - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - TSF, Inc. 2%

Christina Keefe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 1%

Eileen J. Morris & Rachel Hemphill Dickson - PRETTY FIRE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Eileen J. Morris - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Melody Montez - THE ODD COUPLE - Stage Right 1%

Vincent Victoria - CHERRY COLA PITTS/THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Heather Hughes - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Aprille Meek - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Clear Creek Commmunity Theatre 1%

John-Michael Manley - SMALL KINGS BY DONNA HOLLOWAY - New Era Theare 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Sean Keith Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 42%

Malinda L Beckham - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 9%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 5%

Samantha Walker - SPARROWFALL - Firecracker Productions 5%

Thomas Meek - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Christine Weems - SPONTANEOUS SCATTERING - Cone Man Running Productions 4%

Logan Vaden - NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Ryan McKinny and E. Loren Meeker - VINKENSPORT - Houston Grand Opera 4%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: THE VOTE - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Mitchell Greco - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 3%

Kendra Willeby - TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 3%

Eileen J. Morris - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Danielle Bunch - PEDIGREE - Firecracker Productions 2%

Eileen J. Morris & Rachel Hemphill Dickson - PRETTY FIRE - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Nancy Lynch - THE WIND IS ME - Firecracker Productions 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Barbara Alicea-Aponte - TWLIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 - Dirt Dog Theatre Co 13%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%

Thomas Meek - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 10%

Joe Wendt - SPARROWFALL - Firecracker Productions 9%

Malinda L. Beckham - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 9%

Pin Lim - NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 9%

Ben Doyle - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 8%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 8%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 6%

Sammy McManus - TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 6%

Etiam Media - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Etiam Media - PRETTY FIRE - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Mitchell Greco - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Jacob - PEDIGREE - Firecracker Productions 2%

Jake Hancock - PEDIGREE BY BRITTNEY S. HARRIS, FIRECRACKER PRODUCTIONS - 2021 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Domuret - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 26%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 11%

Brandon Christian / Steve Driver - LES MISERABLES - Crighton 10%

Joe Piper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 7%

Adam Isbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 6%

Ron Putterman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 5%

Christina Gianelli - RESPECT: THE MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Adam Isbell - FOOTLOOSE - Owen Theatre 4%

Kalliope Vlahos - THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY - Intersection Arts / MATCH 3%

Thomas Murphy - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 3%

Justin Renelle Thomas(JT) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Misty Dempsey - MASH - Crighton Theater 3%

Joe Piper - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 2%

Ron Putterman - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 2%

John Meek & Jennifer Hardin - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Sara Preisler - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 2%

John Meek - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Joe Piper - GODSPELL - Art Park Players 1%

Kris Phelps - PRETTY FIRE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Nicholas Lewis - THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Eric March - TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - M.A.T.C.H. 1%

Ezra Sobota - SMALL KINGS BY DONNA HOLLOWAY - New Era Theatre 1%

Kris Phelps - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Joe Piper - AN EVENING WITH CHRISTINA WELLS - Art Park players 1%

John Meek - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Best Musical

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 22%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 20%

TARZAN THE STAGE MUSICAL - Stage Right 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Owen Theater 9%

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 8%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Inspiration Stage 6%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 5%

HELLO DOLLY - Christain Community Theater 3%

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 3%

THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY - Intersection Arts / MATCH 3%

PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 2%

RESPECT - The Ensemble Theater 2%

SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Calvary Entertainment 1%

STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

FOR GOD AND COUNTRY - Curtain Call Cafe 0%

AIN'T ALWAYS BEEN SAVED - 1989 Dreams 0%

THE SWEET SKY BY DONNA HOLLOWAY - New Era Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jasia Correa - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 17%

Estus Stephens - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 14%

Victoria Best - TARZAN - The Crighton 9%

Mollie Diaz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Owen Theatre 8%

Joey McGrew - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 5%

Ava Bryant - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 3%

Jordan Leal - WEST SIDE STORY - National Youth Theater 3%

Ellie Williams - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 2%

Alessandro Baldan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Play House 1960 2%

Hannah Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 2%

Jazmin Mijares - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 2%

Brandon Tanner - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

Felise Bressler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Faith West Academy 1%

Mykal Sanders - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 1%

Christina Wells - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 1%

Abby Gough - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Door Inc. 1%

Jack Kruse - LES MISERABLES - Crighton 1%

Meredith Ann Gaines - 9 TO 5 - PLAYHOUSE 1960 1%

Lucas Oliveras - TARZAN - Stage Right 1%

Vincent Victoria - STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Delaney O'Neill - HEATHERS - ImagineNation Theatre 1%

Stephanie Burke - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 1960 1%

Katie Kowalik - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Lisa Woods - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 1%

Demiah Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 16%

Annie Shouse - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 15%

Niesha Bentley - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 7%

Dillon Fitzgerald - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 5%

Jackson Cook - ROMEO AND JULIET - Spark Theatre 4%

Evelyn Garcia - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 4%

Stephanie Burke - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 1960 4%

Katie Kowalik - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Christina Taylor Wood - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 3%

Sara Preisler - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - STAGE RIGHT of Texas 2%

Elle Anders - CLUE - Clear Cree Theater 2%

Clairey Townsend - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 2%

Barbara Brandt - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theater Soutwest 2%

Cash Shipman - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Aaron Ruiz - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Apprentice Productions 2%

Dane Carter - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 2%

Jonah Mendoza - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 2%

Erin Urick - GYPSY - Stageworks 1%

Vincent Victoria - STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Liz Madden - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 1%

Michael Hill - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 1%

Keith Herrmann - SORDID LIVES - Pasadena Little Theater 1%

Justin Morgan Brown - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - TSF, Inc. 1%

Seth Ramsey - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Apprentice Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nicole Heaston - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 27%

Sarah Neal - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 20%

Audrey Welsh - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 19%

Ryan McKinny - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 18%

Brady Spell - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Niesha Bentley - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 21%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMANS CAROL - The Alley Theater 8%

Paige Thomas - SPARROWFALL - Firecracker Productions 7%

Brandon Morgan - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: THE VOTE - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%

Brian Treybig - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

CarrieLee Sparks - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Laura Linney - WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - 4th Wall 4%

Emma Korsmo - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 4%

Callina Anderson - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Deya Pajarillo - TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 3%

Steve Scott - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Steven Sarp - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Chase Folwell - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Sara Denton - THE WIND IS ME - Firecracker Productions 3%

LaKeisha Randle - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 2%

SONIA FLEW - TEATRX 2%

Crystal Rae - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Matthew Alter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 2%

Cris Eli Blak - PEDIGREE - Firecracker Productions 1%

Hannah Lee - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 1%

Kendrick 'KayB' Brown - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Rachel Hemphill Dickson - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Derrick Brent - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 1%

Denise Fennell - LATE NITE CATECHISM LAS VEGAS: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 22%

HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 17%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 15%

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 8%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 7%

ORPHAN TRAIN - Art Park (The Company) 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 5%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Apprentice Productions 3%

THE ODD COUPLE - Stage Right 3%

THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 2%

SORDID LIVES - Pasadena Little Theater 2%

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - TSF, Inc. 1%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

A COUPLA CHICKS SITTING AROUND TALKING - Theatre Southwest 1%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Stages 1%

I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: MOTHERS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - M.A.T.C.H. 1%

STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 0%

SONIA FLEW - TEATRX 0%

THE SWEET SKY - New Era Theater 0%

THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 0%

SMALL KINGS BY DONNA HOLLOWAY - New Era Theatre 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 22%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 22%

TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 7%

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 6%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - PLAYHOUSE 1960 4%

HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 4%

HELLO DOLLY - Crighton 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 1960 2%

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY - Intersection Arts / MATCH 2%

ORPHAN TRAIN - Art Park (Deer Park) 2%

PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

THE WIZ - TSU Theater 1%

URINETOWN - College of Mainland 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Apprentice Productions 1%

A COUPLA WHITE CHICKS SITTING AROUND TALKING - Theatre Southwest 1%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Stages 1%

RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

CHERRY COLA PITTS/THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: MOTHERS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

SONIA FLEW - TEATRX 0%

STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Misty Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SPARK 20%

Tom Aldridge - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 11%

Kara Kowalik - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 8%

Joe Piper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 7%

Dana Cretsinger/Stephanie Hill - ROCK OF AGES - Spark 6%

John Sallinger - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 1960 5%

Sara Preisler / Kara Kowalik - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Adam Isbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 4%

Michael Montgomery - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 4%

Janine Dworin - THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY - Intersection Arts / MATCH 3%

Adam Isbell - FOOTLOOSE - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Monroe Moore - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Ent. - The Deluxe Theatre 3%

Nate Clark - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 2%

Joe Piper - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 2%

Misty Hale - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Spark 2%

Nathan Clark - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 2%

Donyail Lindsey - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Calvery Entertainment 2%

Aprille Meek - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Jennifer Hardin - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

James Thomas - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Stephanie Hill - ROCK OF AGES - Spark 1%

Liz Freese - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Jamie Glass - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 1%

Jamie Glass - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 1%

Nicholas Lewis - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 25%

Joseph Urick - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 25%

Sara Preisler / Richard Isaiah Owens - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 11%

Joe Piper - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 7%

Trevor B. Cone - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 4%

Meredith Fisk - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players Theatre Company 4%

Rick Nichols - HELLO DOLLY - Christian Community Theater 3%

Joseph Urick - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 190 3%

Eryn Dorsey & Jennifer Hardin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Joseph Urick - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 2%

Vincent Victoria - THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Adrian Washington - I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Joseph Urick - PLAYHOUSE 1960 - Playhouse 1960 2%

Meredith Fisk - FOOTLOOSE - The Owen Theatre 2%

David Dean - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 2%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - TSF, Inc. 1%

Cole Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 1%

Denton Holmes - MASH - Crighton Theater 1%

John Kaiser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Sara Preisler / Layne Roberts - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Steven Fenley - TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - M.A.T.C.H. 1%

LaNico Harden - THE SWEET SKY - New Era Theatre 0%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 42%

SPONTANEOUS SCATTERING - Cone Man Running Productions 32%

JULE STYNE: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY - Paul Hope Cabaret 25%

Best Streaming Musical

VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 32%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 32%

TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 22%

A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 14%

Best Streaming Play

THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 46%

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 17%

SPARROWFALL - Firecracker Productions 6%

WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - 4th Wall 5%

MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

OLD BLACK & WHITE HOLLYWOOD - The Alley Theatre 5%

I TOO, AM AMERICA - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: VOTING - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 3%

THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

THE WIND IS ME - Firecracker Productions 2%

PEDIGREE - Firecracker Productions 1%

SONIA FLEW - TEATRX 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 15%

Hannah Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 12%

Brady Paffie - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 5%

Mateo Villareal - TUCK EVERLASTING - 2021 5%

Ellie Williams - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 4%

Christina Soto - TARZAN - Crighton 4%

Joseph Urick - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 3%

Morgan Pierce - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 3%

Jordan Leal - LES MISERABLES - Crighton 2%

Chad Fontenot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 2%

Alex Chung - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 2%

Brandon Tanner - WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE - Art Park Players 2%

Cricket Pepper - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Owen Theatre 2%

Lucy Adams - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 2%

Meredith Ann Gaines - 9 TO 5 - Playhouse 1960 2%

Addison Gully - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 2%

Austin Krueger - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Jazmin Mijares - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Park Players 2%

Dylan Burke - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 2%

Brent Cabote - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 2%

Brittany Garland - LEGALLY BLONDE - Faith West Academy 1%

Bess Gibbons - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 1%

Annie Shouse - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 1%

Kai Desel - TARZAN - Stage Right 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - PETER PAN - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Travis Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 26%

Estus Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 20%

Hannah Hale - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 5%

Elle Anders - CLUE - CCCT 5%

Bess Gibbons - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 4%

Cole Pfaffenberger - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 4%

John Sallinger - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Playhouse 1960 3%

Jennifer Prior - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 3%

Izzy Plunkett - M*A*S*H - 2021 3%

Laura Williams as Kate Keller - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 3%

Ansonia Jones - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

J Blanchard - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 2%

Julie Gesib - SORDID LIVES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Daniel Barrett - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 2%

Megan Poffenbarger - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 1%

Roxanne Hales - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Sean DeFlora - SORDID LIVES - Pasadena Little Theatre 1%

Ashton McCutcheon - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 1%

Hannah Rodgriguez - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 1%

Kevin Downs - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Playhouse 1960 1%

Matthew Nimri - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Faith West Academy 1%

Terri Donald - CHERRY COLA PITTS/THE STORM IS HERE - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Carl Clark - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Brian Treybig - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Jordan Harris - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Eliza Masewicz - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 16%

Ricardo Garcia - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 16%

Christine Boddicker - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 16%

Kelly Markgraff - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 16%

Eric Laine - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center 14%

Alicia Gianni - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 12%

Elena Villal√≥n - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Joseph Urick - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 50%

Todd Thigpen - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 8%

Nivas Kumar - SPARROWFALL - Firecracker Productions 5%

Fong Chau - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 5%

Tamara Brown - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Alex Taylor - TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 3%

Callina Anderson - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 3%

Elise Gibney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University 3%

Kristina Treybig - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Ananka Kohnitz - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Gabriel Regojo - SAVE TONIGHT - Firecracker Productions 3%

SONIA FLEW - TEATRX 2%

Krystal M. Uchem - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 2%

Terrie Donald - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Krystal Uchem - PEDIGREE - Firecracker Productions 2%

Nivas Kumar - TSUNAMI - Firecracker Productions 1%

Ricardo Lopez Montilla - THE WIND IS ME - Firecracker Productions 1%

Jason Holmes - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES:VOTING - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 34%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 18%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 10%

SPAMALOT - Stageworks 7%

FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 1960 6%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - Ensemble Theatre 6%

THE 25TH ANNUAL SPELLING BEE - Stages 4%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stage Right of Texas 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

MACGYVER THE MUSICAL - Stages 4%

RESPECT - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 36%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Shade 17%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Moore Vision Entertainment 6%

THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Playhouse 1960 5%

THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 4%

A STEADY RAIN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 3%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 3%

THE EIGHT - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 2%

LOVE, SEX AND THE IRS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

HOOK'S TALE - Stages 2%

THE LAWSONS - The Ensemble Theater 2%

HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST - The Alley Theatre 2%

PIPELINE BY DOMINIQUE MORISSEAU - Firecracker Productions 2%

THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

LOVE FROM A STRANGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

BURDEN OF PROOF - Firecracker Productions 1%

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

STARRING CHERRY COLA PITTS - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

BROTHER TOAD - The Ensemble Theatre 0%

R.U.R. - Classical Theater Company 0%

JIMMY RAY JONS ' WHAT AMERICA DID' - New Era Theatre 0%

SARAH SINGS A LOVE SONG - The Ensemble Theatre 0%

BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS - Firecracker Productions 0%