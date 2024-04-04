Video: Go Inside the Tommy Tune Awards 2024 at Theatre Under the Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards were held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The Tommy Tune Awards (TTA) Program celebrates the educational value, artistry and community of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston Area.

Go inside the incredible evening celebrating the next generation of theater artists.

Houston area high schools produce a full-length musical to compete in over 15 TTA categories. Each school is adjudicated by a team of volunteer, professional Houston-based music/theatre artists.

This process runs October to March with top scorers receiving nominations and a finalist announcement in March.

After a rehearsal period involving TTA finalists, along with a student representatives from each participating school, an awards show is presented to the community in celebration of the participant’s artistic accomplishments.

Opening Number

Eliran Masti - Winner & Jimmy Award Nominee

Alyssa Dorsey - Winner & Jimmy Award Nominee