Photos: First Look at JANE EYRE at the Alley Theatre

All new photos have been released from Alley Theatre's Jane Eyre, written by Elizabeth Williamson, adapted from the novel by Charlotte Brontë and directed by Eleanor Holdridge. The production runs until May 5, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre.
The beloved classic follows the heroine who struggles for freedom and fulfillment on her own terms. She survives a childhood as an orphan and confronts poverty, injustice, and the discovery of a bitter betrayal, before she makes the ultimate decision to follow her heart.
Photo Credit: Lynn Lane
Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre and Chris Hutchison as Edward Fairfax Roch
Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre
Ana Miramontes as Adele and Melissa Molano as Jane E
Susan Koozin as Lady Ingram, Joy Yvonne Jones as Blanche Ingram, and Todd Waite as Colonel Dent
Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre and Ana Miramontes as Young Jane
Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre and Chris Hutchison as Edward Fairfax Rochester
Chris Hutchison as Edward Fairfax Rochester and Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre
Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre
