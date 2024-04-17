Photos: First Look at JANE EYRE at the Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from Alley Theatre's Jane Eyre, written by Elizabeth Williamson, adapted from the novel by Charlotte Brontë and directed by Eleanor Holdridge. The production runs until May 5, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre.

The beloved classic follows the heroine who struggles for freedom and fulfillment on her own terms. She survives a childhood as an orphan and confronts poverty, injustice, and the discovery of a bitter betrayal, before she makes the ultimate decision to follow her heart.