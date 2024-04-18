Review: THE CHER SHOW at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE CHER SHOW is a theatrical blast of nitrous oxide just when you need it the most. It’s fun, it’s light, it’s fabulous, and it never takes itself too seriously. Anybody who considers themselves a gypsy, tramp, or thief is going to have an amazing time. The musical is strong enough and moves lightning fast, just like Jesse James through the life of Cher. It presents everything as if it were on her SONNY AND CHER variety show through comedy skits and musical numbers. It’s the most fun I have had with a jukebox musical in a long time, and I love that it is here in Houston at the Hobby Center, thanks to TUTS. It turns back time, it makes you believe it’s got you, and bang bang, it shoots you down in the best way possible. Grab your girlfriends, your fabulous gentleman friends, a glass of your favorite beverage, and simply enjoy THE CHER SHOW. Trust me, you’ll have a good time.

I am unsure if I know of any other music diva who needs three different actresses to play her, but Cher seems to have required that. We have not one, not two, but three Chers in this show. And do they trot on, do their part of life, and leave? Heck no! They all talk to each other, advise each other, and sing together all night long. It’s like the three musketCHERs or something! And the funny thing is, this trio really supports each other in the show. They take us through the sprawl of Cher’s ups and downs of six decades in the music business (and still going!). The woman’s career is twice as old as Taylor Swift actually is.

We have “Babe Cher,” played by Ella Perez, the star's youngest version. Ella takes us through the timeline of Cher in school up to when THE SONNY AND CHER show hit the airwaves. She has energy to spare and a surprisingly huge voice coming out of such a small body. Her rendition of “I’ve Got You Babe” is surprisingly adroit and well-rendered. Catherine Ariale portrays “Lady Cher,” who moves through the television years and the dissolution of the marriage with Sonny Bono. She has crack comic timing to sling the one-liners and a wonderful singing voice. She’s also the tallest and the skinniest and looks the best in the Bob Mackie gowns. Then there is “Star Cher,” played by Morgan Scott, who takes us through almost to the current day. She’s the one who can deliver a power ballad, and she also captures the most of Cher’s mannerisms and how we see her today. Singularly, any one of these women could carry the show. Luckily, we get them in a trio for most of the running time. I couldn’t stop smiling. And three Chers are so much better than one! It allows the story room to breathe, actresses to change into wilder outfits, and keeps the pace at a breakneck speed.

Lorenzo Pugliese makes for an uncanny clone of Sonny Bono, save for his very buff gym body. He captures Sonny’s spirit, singing, and stature from real life. The musical truly makes Sonny a “not so bad” guy, save for the business machinations. Mike Bindeman dons a blonde rocker wig to take on Greg Allman, and he’s imposing and every inch the rock god. Charles Blaha brings the “Bagel Boy” to life to round out Cher’s loves. Out of all these men, though, you get a sense that Tyler Pirrung’s Bob Mackie does the most for Cher and delivers a lot onstage. But if I had to pick the MVP of the evening in the supporting cast, my choice would easily be Lucy Werner, who plays both Cher’s mom and Lucille Ball. She’s a hoot as either lady! And the woman can sing! It’s no wonder she is an understudy to Star Cher! If Cher feels sick, send in Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt, her mom. Something tells me the real Georgia would approve.

Technically, the set is a ton of video screens to let the scenery change on a dime. It is more concert lighting than theater style for most of the run time. The secret weapon of THE CHER SHOW, though? Bob Mackie’s incredible costumes! His gowns and creations steal the evening with their wild and over-the-top sequined glory. If you are a fashionista, you will want to sit in the first couple of rows of the orchestra, but even the back row of the highest tier will be dazzled. Man! This show’s clothes are amazing! I think the dresses could tour on their own and cause just as much excitement!

The tour is made up of a lot of younger kids who are hitting the road for the first time, and you feel that energy pumping throughout the evening. I don’t know how, but this company makes Cher feel very young and fresh even when they are playing decades that have long gone. I can see why the real icon is such a fan of this show; it makes her look great. If there is one thing I can criticize is their youth sometimes makes for over-exuberant delivery. Sometimes, the dancing feels just a touch out of control, but it really never bothered me. Polish isn't a top-tier need when you have the passion. I just got a sense they were having a really good time with all of this, and in turn, so did the audience.

There’s nothing deep or revelatory here. Cher is a mistress of pop music, and it is no surprise this is a musical that has low-stakes dramatically. We all know Cher will be just fine, and there’s no real terror or horrible things that happen to her. If anything, it is remarkable that it makes Cher just seem like a human and, at times, a regular girl who has stage fright and a strong case of imposter syndrome. She’s suddenly relatable, and that’s what you get when you see three talented women take on one icon surrounded by passionate performers. You also have a ton of fun!

THE CHER SHOW, presented by TUTS, runs at THE HOBBY CENTER until April 28th. Tickets can be bought through the link below. There are self-parking and valet options on-site. Wear whatever you like! It’s Cher!