Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. returns to the stage this October with their Season 6 opener, The Revolutionists, a gritty comedy written by Lauren Gunderson.

Four badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, female-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

Lauren Gunderson-one of the most produced playwrights in America-is the 2016 winner of the Lanford Wilson Award, the 2014 winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play award and was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for I and You. She studied Southern Literature and Drama at Emory University, and Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School where she was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. Her work has been commissioned, produced, and developed at companies across the U.S. including South Cost Rep (Emilie, Silent Sky), The Kennedy Center (The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful and her Dog!), The O'Neill, Denver Center, Berkeley Rep, Shotgun Players, TheatreWorks, Crowded Fire, San Francisco Playhouse, Marin Theatre, Synchronicity, Olney Theatre, and Geva. Her work is published at Playscripts (I and You, Toil and Trouble and Exit, Pursued by a Bear) and Samuel French (Emilie). She is a Playwright-in-Residence at The Playwrights Foundation, and a proud member of Dramatists Guild. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in San Francisco, Gunderson can be found online at LaurenGunderson.com and @LalaTellsAStory.

The Revolutionists is directed by Curtis Barber, whose credits include Bug, Dark Play: Or Stories for Boys, and Dead Man's Cell Phone. In 2020, Barber was slated to direct the DDTCo. Season 4 production of Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune and assistant direct Farragut North in Season 5, both unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19. In addition, he directed The Unknown in the 2019 Student Playwright Festival, performed in Talk Radio, and serves as Dirt Dogs' artistic associate. "Curtis is invaluable in his role as artistic associate," says Artistic Director Malinda L. Beckham. "He carries that value right into The Revolutionists, bringing his talent for staging, exploration, and truth in storytelling."

Beckham-one of three founding members of DDTCo. that also includes Executive Director Trevor B. Cone and Design Director John Baker-portrays Olympe de Gouges and has designed the costumes for the production. Cone is responsible for the show's sound design and Baker is the production manager. The remaining creative team includes Mark Lewis (scenic and lighting design) and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).

Learn more at 713.521.4533 or https://matchouston.org/events/2021/revolutionists.