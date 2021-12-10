DACAMERA Presents Sharon Isbin & Jessica Rivera: Of Love and Longing in February

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, continues its 2021-22 chamber music series with a performance by guitarist Sharon Isbin and soprano Jessica Rivera on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center. In Of Love and Longing, Isbin and Rivera join forces for a seductive program featuring Spanish and Latin-American songs and solo guitar music.

The concert is titled after award-winning composer Richard Danielpour's Of Love and Longing, a setting of three poems by the Persian poet Rumi, which the Chicago Tribune called a "piquantly appealing settings of three poems of erotic and spiritual ecstasy." The performance will also feature works from Spanish composer JoaquÃ­n Rodrigo (Aranjuez, Ma PensÃ©e, a tribute to the composer's beloved hometown of Aranjuez) and contemporary Argentinian-American composer Osvaldo Golijov (settings of LÃºa Descolorida by Spanish poet RosalÃ­a de Castro), as well as Heitor Villa-Lobos, Xavier Montsalvatge, and Manuel De Falla.

Acclaimed for her extraordinary lyricism, technique and versatility, Grammy Award-winner Sharon Isbin was the first guitarist ever to receive the coveted honor of Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year in 2020. Often hailed as the preeminent guitarist of our time, Isbin has appeared as soloist with over 200 orchestras and has performed in many of the world's finest halls, including New York's Carnegie and Geffen Halls, Boston's Symphony Hall and Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

With a voice celebrated for its "effortless precision and tonal luster," Grammy Award-winner Jessica Rivera is regarded as one of the most creatively inspired vocal artists performing today. Commended for infusing her performances with intelligence, dimension and spirituality, Rivera has become particularly known for collaborating with several celebrated contemporary composers, such as John Adams and Osvaldo Golijov.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with the world premiere of composer Tyshawn Sorey's Monochromatic Light (Afterlife), a special commission celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Rothko Chapel, on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Tickets for Of Love and Longing start at $42.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.